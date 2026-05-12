Mexico legend Ochoa closes in on historic sixth World Cup appearance

Guillermo Ochoa said he has entered his final Mexico training camp as the veteran goalkeeper closes in on a historic sixth FIFA World Cup appearance in 2026.

IMAGE: Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa hinted that the tournament could mark the end of his professional career. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

Key Points Guillermo Ochoa said he has joined his final training camp with the Mexico national team.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper is expected to be part of Mexico’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ochoa could become one of the few players to feature in six World Cups alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has represented Mexico at the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa said on Monday he had joined his final training camp with the national team as the veteran closes in on a likely sixth World Cup appearance next month.

The 40-year-old is widely expected to be included in coach Javier Aguirre's squad for the World Cup, which Mexico will co-host alongside the United States and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

"Putting this shirt on again was never routine ... it was a privilege," Ochoa wrote on social media. "Today begins my last training camp. But this time I see it differently. With a fuller heart, more scars, more memories, and the same excitement as the child who once dreamed of defending this badge."

Ochoa is set to become one of the few players to appear at six World Cups, alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, having previously represented Mexico at Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

The stopper has also suggested the tournament could mark the end of his career, telling Mexican broadcaster TUDN last month that it "could be the end for me after the World Cup" as he prepares for what is expected to be his final season in professional football.

"I've experienced unforgettable nights, endless matches, anthems that still give me goosebumps, and moments that changed my life forever," Ochoa wrote.

"And still, every time Mexico calls, something inside me begins again."

Ochoa, who currently plays for AEL Limassol in Cyprus, has earned more than 150 caps for Mexico and remains one of the country's most recognisable players after standout World Cup performances, including a series of saves against Brazil in 2014 and a penalty stop against Poland’s Robert Lewandowski in 2022.

Mexico will complete their World Cup preparations with friendlies against Ghana on May 22, Australia on May 30 and Serbia on June 4, before opening the tournament against South Africa in Group A on June 11.