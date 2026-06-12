Mexico drop captain Alvarez, veteran keeper Ochoa for FIFA World Cup Opener vs South Africa

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre made bold selection calls for the World Cup opener against South Africa, benching captain Edson Alvarez and veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa while handing Erik Lira a start.

IMAGE: Guillermo Ochoa would have become the first player in history to feature in six FIFA World Cup editions. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Key Points Mexico coach Javier Aguirre left captain Edson Alvarez and veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa on the bench for the World Cup opener against South Africa.

Raul Rangel starts in goal, while Erik Lira was preferred in midfield alongside Alvaro Fidalgo and Brian Gutierrez.

Raul Jimenez leads Mexico's attack, while Lyle Foster spearheads South Africa in the opening match of the 48-team World Cup.

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre made two major selection calls for their FIFA World Cup opener against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca, leaving captain Edson Alvarez and veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa out of the starting XI.

Aguirre opted to start Raul Rangel in goal, denying Ochoa what would have been a sixth World Cup appearance. Captain Alvarez was also named among the substitutes, with Erik Lira selected to start in central midfield alongside Alvaro Fidalgo and Brian Gutierrez.

Mexico will rely on experienced striker Raul Jimenez to lead the attack, supported by Julian Quinones and Roberto Alvarado as the hosts begin their campaign in front of a packed home crowd.

South Africa, meanwhile, will be led by captain Ronwen Williams in goal. Coach Hugo Broos named a side largely made up of players from Mamelodi Sundowns, with Lyle Foster spearheading the attack.

The Group A fixture at the Estadio Azteca marks the opening match of the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup.

Lineups:

Mexico: Raul Rangel, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Israel Reyes, Jesus Gallardo, Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutierrez, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado.

South Africa: Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners.