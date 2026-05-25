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Home  » Sports » Mexico agrees to host Iran team during FIFA World Cup

Mexico agrees to host Iran team during FIFA World Cup

2 Minutes Read

May 25, 2026 21:31 IST

Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico will host Iran national football team during the World Cup after US refusal, with FIFA coordinating logistics and base relocation to Tijuana.

Iran-football

IMAGE: Iran's Ali Alipour and staff arrive at the Canada embassy for VISA procedures ahead of the World Cup. Photograph: Efekan Akyuz/Reuters

Key Points

  • Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico has agreed to host the Iran national football team during the World Cup after the United States declined to accommodate them.
  • Sheinbaum said FIFA intervened to resolve the issue, allowing Iran to remain in Mexico despite playing group matches in the US.
  • Iran’s football federation confirmed the team’s base will shift to Tijuana to ease travel and visa arrangements during the tournament.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday her government agreed to allow the Iranian national football team to stay in Mexico during the World Cup, adding that the United States did not want to host the team.

US declines accommodation for Iranian squad, says report

Sheinbaum said football's governing body FIFA approached her government after the US said it did not want Iran's squad to stay in the country throughout the tournament, despite Iran playing all three of its group matches there.

"We have no reason to deny them the possibility of staying in Mexico," Sheinbaum said during her daily press conference.

The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

Mehdi Taj, head of Iran's football federation, said on Saturday the team's base would be moved from Arizona to the Mexican border city of Tijuana during the tournament.

Taj added that the move would help avoid visa-related complications and that the squad would be able to travel directly to Mexico aboard Iran Air flights.

The Iranian team's participation in the June 11-July 19 tournament had been in question since the US and Israel attacked Iran in late February.

Iran will play their first two Group G matches in Los Angeles against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21, before facing Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

Source: REUTERS
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