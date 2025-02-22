Mexican referee seeks Messi's autograph; disciplined!

IMAGE: Referee Marco Antonio Ortiz appeared to be asking for Lionel Messi's jersey after Inter Miami's 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round match on Wednesday, but it turned out he was actually requesting an autograph for a relative with special needs. Photograph: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Mexican referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava found out the hard way that there are consequences for seeking an autograph from eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup winner Lionel Messi -- he was hit with a CONCACAF disciplinary sanction.

As the final whistle blew on Inter Miami's 1-0 Champions Cup win over Sporting Kansas City, secured by a brilliant second-half goal from Messi, the referee known as 'El Gato' approached the Argentina international.

He appeared to be asking for the striker's shirt to join the Messi-mania, but it turned out he was actually requesting an autograph for a relative with special needs.

Despite the heartfelt request, Ortiz's actions did not comply with CONCACAF's code of conduct for officials.

"Upon investigation, CONCACAF has learned that the referee approached the player to request an autograph for a family member with special needs," the North American football governing body said in a statement to ESPN.

"The referee's actions were not in accordance with the confederation's code of conduct for match officials and the procedures in place for these types of requests."

Although the exact nature of the disciplinary action was not disclosed, CONCACAF added that Ortiz accepted full responsibility for his actions and apologised for his breach of protocol.

The first leg of the premier continental tournament for clubs from North America, Central America and the Caribbean was initially postponed due to a winter storm warning in the area.

Inter Miami will host Sporting in the return leg at Chase Stadium on Tuesday.