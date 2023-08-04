IMAGE: Lionel Messi’s stint at PSG didn't end at the note he would have eventually hoped for. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Inter Miami's latest recruit Jordi Alba admitted that Lionel Messi didn't enjoy his time with the Ligue 1 side Paris Saint Germain.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner decided to sign for the French Cup after his time with FC Barcelona came to an end. Messi joined Mbappe and Neymar in hopes of guiding PSG to their first UEFA Champions League title.

However, his stint at the club didn't end at the note he would have eventually hoped for. He received a lot of critics from the fans as well as football pundits.

"He feels supported, loved and that's the most important thing. At PSG he didn't have a good time, but he recovered his joy. I repeat, it's a challenge that personally excites him a lot and I see him very happy," Jordi Alba said as quoted by Goal.com.

Messi committed to an initial two-and-a-half-year contract with the Major League Cricket (MLC) outfit, which is owned by Manchester United and England legend David Beckham.

Alba joined his former Barcelona teammate claiming that the South American’s desire to be successful is still as bright as ever.

The Spain international left-back added, "Leo is a demanding person. He has won a World Cup. But he is going to continue (playing) the same. He is going to fight for this challenge, try to win everything and that's why we're here to help him."

Since his arrival in the US, Messi is eyeing to break records and guide Miami towards accolades. His brace guided Miami to the Round of 16 of the League Cup.

Messi also managed to achieve the record of scoring against 100 teams in his second game of the MLS.

The Argentinian maestro will be back in action against FC Dallas on Sunday.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shares emotional message after statue unveil

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Arsenal/Twitter

One of the most decorated managers in the history of the Premier League Arsene Wenger shared an emotional message after his statue was unveiled at Arsenal's home arena, Emirates Stadium to honour and celebrate his contribution to the club.

Wenger was with the club as manager from October 1996 to May 2018, leading them to three Premier League titles, which included an unbeaten season in 2003-04, seven FA Cup titles and 20 successive years at the UEFA Champions League, the top European Football tournament.

Wenger has had a special connection with the Gunners and he shared his emotional reaction to the statue unveiling, telling the club's website: "It looks a bit strange to look at yourself not moving! But it’s emotional because it’s an honour and overall, I always wanted to be part of this club, and somewhere I feel I’m part of this club forever and that’s where I want to be. So, I’m happy because I’m where I want to be."

He further went on to say that he was when he visits the Emirates Stadium he feels that all the hard work he did for the club was worth it.

"I was always animated by the energy of working for something that’s bigger than me. Overall, I feel that my contribution was to make this club what it deserves to be: one of the biggest clubs in the world. So, when I come now and I see the stadium, I see my work was worth it because I feel that this stadium made me suffer. I’m happy to stand in the shade of this stadium because I had some sleepless nights because of it," Wenger added.

"But overall, it’s great to see it and come back to see such a fantastic atmosphere now, with our fans and with the team doing well. For me, it’s a great satisfaction," Wenger signed off.

During Arsene’s 22 years at the club, he was manager of Asenal men’s first team for an incredible 1,235 matches and led the Gunners through the most successful period in our history.

Just a few months after his appointment in the 1997/98 season, he became the first-ever non-British manager to win the Premier League title with the club and followed it with an FA Cup triumph that season. Two more PL titles came in 2001-02 and 2003-04. The latter is considered one of the biggest achievements in club football, in which Arsenal went unbeaten in its 38 matches, winning 26 and drawing 12. He is also the most successful manager in the history of the FA Cup with wins in years 1998, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2014, 2015 and 2017.