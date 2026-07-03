Messi's Latest Post Before FIFA World Cup Knockouts Hints Focus

Football icon Lionel Messi has given fans a rare glimpse into Argentina's intense World Cup preparations in Miami as the defending champions gear up for the knockout stages.

IMAGE: At 39, Lionel Messi continues to be a central and influential figure for the Argentine national team. Photograph: Lionel Messi/Instagram

Key Points Lionel Messi shared exclusive training moments from Argentina's World Cup preparations in Miami via Instagram.

Argentina, the defending champions, are preparing for their Round of 32 match against Cabo Verde.

The team is focused on finding their rhythm and control as they enter the crucial knockout stage.

Messi's leadership and ability to decide key moments are vital for Argentina's World Cup aspirations.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi gave fans a small but intimate look into the team’s World Cup preparations ahead of their Round of 32 clash against Cabo Verde, sharing training moments on Instagram with a simple caption, 'Miami'.

Messi's Behind-The-Scenes Training Glimpse

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner posted images from Argentina’s final training session, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a squad quietly going about its work before stepping into the knockout stage at Miami Stadium.

Lionel Scaloni’s side head into the match carrying the confidence of defending champions, still chasing the rhythm and control that carried them to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022.

Messi, now 39, remains central to everything Argentina do. His presence continues to shape the team’s play, not just through goals and assists, but through leadership, calmness, and the ability to decide moments when it matters most.

As the knockout rounds begin, Argentina will be hoping their captain can once again lead the way on football’s biggest stage.