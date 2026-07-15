Messi's Dark Blue Shirt: A World Cup Good Luck Charm?

How Argentina's iconic dark blue jersey, steeped in World Cup history and superstition, becomes a focal point as they face England in the semi-finals, hoping to channel past glories.

IMAGE: Argentina's dark blue jersey carries World Cup memories. Photograph: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Argentina will wear their dark blue away kit against England in the World Cup semi-final, a jersey steeped in historical significance.

The dark blue jersey was worn during iconic World Cup victories against England in 1986 (Maradona's "Hand of God" and "Goal of the Century") and 1998 (penalty shootout win).

Both England manager Thomas Tuchel and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni acknowledge the presence of superstition in professional sports, though Scaloni downplays the specific jersey choice.

The jersey's design incorporates Fileteado-inspired motifs, a UNESCO-recognised decorative art style from Buenos Aires.

The team hopes the historical association of the dark blue kit will bring good fortune and repeat past successes against their rivals.

Argentina's dark blue jersey has become more than just an alternate strip. For many, it is part of the team's football folklore, a shirt stitched with some of the nation's most famous World Cup memories - and, perhaps, a little bit of good luck.

When the defending champions face England in Wednesday's World Cup semi-final in Atlanta, Lionel Messi and company will swap their traditional sky blue and white stripes for their dark blue away kit.

A Legacy Of Iconic Victories

IMAGE: England's David Beckham is shown the red card. Photograph: Darren Walsh/Reuters

Argentina wore dark blue against England in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, when Diego Maradona scored his infamous "Hand of God" goal and dazzling solo effort later dubbed the "Goal of the Century" in a 2-1 victory.

Twelve years later, Argentina again wore dark blue when they eliminated England on penalties in the round of 16 at the 1998 World Cup in France after a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Superstition In High-Stakes Football

England manager Thomas Tuchel understands the thinking.

"I would have done the same if there was any superstition combined with it," he told reporters on Tuesday. "So credit to them. I was not aware of that."

The German acknowledged that even at the highest level of professional sport, superstition remains a powerful force.

"I have my superstitious routines. I will not tell you because another superstition is that if I tell you, it will not work," he said, prompting laughter.

"We have routines that keep you grounded and calm through the day, and that will not change. We have, of course, also our lucky charms, and these things are just normal in high-level sport."

Coaches On The Blue Kit Choice

If the shirt choice was driven by history and superstition, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni appeared reluctant to embrace the narrative.

"Well, I didn't ask for the blue one. I don't know who did, but perhaps it's tradition," Scaloni said.

"I really don't know. I can't speak to that. And if Thomas had no issue, well, then you can say the same for myself."

Cultural Significance Of The Design

Argentina's dark blue shirt draws from the country's culture in featuring swirling blue fileteado-inspired motifs across a black base.

Fileteado is a UNESCO-recognised style of decorative art and lettering from Buenos Aires, characterised by vibrant colours, flowing floral motifs, 3D shading and highly stylized Gothic typography.

Whether it is a lucky charm or just another shirt, Argentina will be hoping history repeats itself with a win over England.