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Messi's 1st game after Argentina retirement: How he fared

September 06, 2026 09:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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How Lionel Messi marked his return to club football with an assist for Inter Miami in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Atlanta United, following his recent international retirement.

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles the ball against Atlanta United during the second half at Nu Stadium. Photograph: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points

  • Lionel Messi made his first Inter Miami appearance since retiring from international football.
  • Messi provided a crucial assist in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against Atlanta United.
  • The match was delayed by over 90 minutes due to severe weather conditions.
  • Inter Miami's lead was twice cancelled out by Atlanta United goals.
  • Messi remains joint top scorer in the MLS with 18 goals this season.

Lionel Messi provided an assist in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw with Atlanta United in Florida on Saturday in the Argentine's first appearance since retiring from international duty earlier this week.

Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022 and a runners-up finish in 2026, started for Miami in a match that kicked off more than 90 minutes late due to heavy rain and lightning.

 

Dramatic Draw For Inter Miami

Lionel Messi

The 39-year-old whipped in a corner that midfielder Casemiro headed past Atlanta goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos to put Miami ahead in the 32nd minute.

Miami's lead lasted only three minutes, however, as a sliding Casemiro blocked a cross that bounced off his keeper Dayne St. Clair and landed at the feet of Atlanta's Miguel Almiron, who guided it home to level.

Luis Suarez restored Miami's lead just before halftime, only for Breel Embolo to convert an 87th-minute penalty and earn Atlanta a point.

Messi, who scored four goals and set up another in last weekend's 7-1 rout of CF Montreal, is joint top of the MLS scoring charts with 18 goals this season.

He had previously expressed doubts about continuing his playing career following the death of his father, Jorge, on August 8.

Source: REUTERS
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