Messi sued over $7m deal after skipping Miami friendly

Lionel Messi faces a lawsuit in Miami alleging breach of contract and fraud after missing an Argentina friendly central to a multimillion-dollar promotional deal.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi did not feature in the Venezuela game in Miami, a key point of the complaint. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Lionel Messi is facing a lawsuit from a Miami-based event promoter that alleges the soccer star breached a contract by failing to play in an exhibition match last year, according to court records filed on March 31.

Key Points Lionel Messi has been sued by Miami-based promoter VID Music Group. < /li>

The lawsuit alleges breach of contract, fraud and negligent misrepresentation.

Argentine Football Association and sports executive Julian Marcos Kapelan are also named in the suit.

VID claims it had exclusive rights to organise Argentina’s October friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

The agreement reportedly required Messi to play at least 30 minutes in each match unless injured.

VID Music Group last month filed claims of fraud and breach of contract against Messi and the Argentine Football Association in Miami-Dade Circuit Court, court records show. The lawsuit also names sports executive Julian Marcos Kapelan.

According to the complaint, VID signed an agreement with the AFA last summer granting it exclusive rights to organise and promote Argentina's international friendlies in October against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, in exchange for ticketing, broadcast and sponsorship revenue.

The promoter says the deal required Messi to play at least 30 minutes in each match unless he was injured, with his participation "a central element of the match's commercial value" and the "primary economic driver of the matches."

The lawsuit accuses Messi of conspiring with Kapelan and the AFA "to engage in conduct" designed to induce VID into entering the contracts with AFA "under false pretences". Messi is also accused of negligent misrepresentation.

The claims against the AFA include alleged negligent misrepresentation and breaches of contract relating to the match against Venezuela, the October fixture versus Puerto Rico, and two proposed matches that were scheduled to take place in the United States in June 2026 while Kapelan is accused of fraud.

Messi, 38, did not play in Argentina's 1-0 victory over Venezuela on October 10, instead watching the match from a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida, according to the lawsuit.

The following day, Messi started and scored twice for Inter Miami in a 4-0 win over Atlanta United.

He later appeared for Argentina in a 6-0 victory over Puerto Rico on October 14, recording two assists in a match that was also organised and promoted by VID, a game that was moved from Chicago and played at Inter Miami's then home ground, Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.