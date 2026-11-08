Messi scripts MLS history with second straight Golden Boot

Lionel Messi has once again etched his name in Major League Soccer history, becoming the first player to secure the coveted Golden Boot award in consecutive seasons, showcasing his unparalleled scoring prowess for Inter Miami.

IMAGE: Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi controls the ball against Charlotte FC in the second half at Nu Stadium. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi became the first player in MLS history to win the Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons on Saturday.

Messi led the league with 26 goals across 31 matches this season, following his 29 goals the previous season.

He is only the second player in MLS history to score at least 25 goals in consecutive years.

The 39-year-old Argentine signed a contract extension with Inter Miami through 2028 in October.

Inter Miami concluded the regular season in second place in the Eastern Conference, with MLS Cup Playoffs starting on November 19.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi became the first to win MLS' Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons, the league said on Saturday, the final day of the regular season.

Messi's Record-Breaking Scoring Streak

Messi scored a league-high 26 goals across 31 matches, while FC Dallas forward Petar Musa followed with 22 goals and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge recorded 21.

He had 29 goals the previous season, becoming the second in league history to score at least 25 times in back-to-back years.

The 39-year-old Argentine retired from international football earlier this year after 21 years but signed a contract extension with the MLS club through 2028 in October.

The MLS Cup Playoffs begin on November 19. Inter Miami finished the regular season second in the Eastern Conference.