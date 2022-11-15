News
Messi says Brazil, France, England his main obstacles

November 15, 2022 21:26 IST
Argentina's Lionel Messi in a cheery mood during training.

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi in a cheery mood during training. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Argentina's Lionel Messi picks out Brazil, France and England as the biggest threats to his dream of finally adding a World Cup winner's medal to his bulging trophy cabinet.

The 35-year-old Paris St Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title and first since 1986.

"Whenever we talk about candidates, we always talk about the same teams," Messi told South American Federation Conmebol.

 

"If I have to put some above others I think Brazil, France and England are a little bit above the rest. But the World Cup is so difficult and so complicated that anything can happen,"

Messi reached the final with Argentina in 2014 but suffered an extra-time defeat to Germany.

Copa American champions Argentina are unbeaten in 35 games and if this is to be Messi's final World Cup, they are in the form to deliver the title.

"We are very excited. We have a very nice group that is very eager, but we think about going little by little," he said.

"We hope to start the World Cup in the best way to face everything that comes after. The more you play and the more time you spend on the pitch, the more you get to know each other,"

Argentina's opening Group C match is against Saudi Arabia before they face Mexico and Poland.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
