Messi ruled out of World Cup qualifiers against Brazil, Uruguay

March 17, 2025 23:06 IST

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi looks on. Photograph: Rodrigo Valle/Reuters

Lionel Messi was not included in Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil, with the forward missing out due to a muscle strain.

Messi scored a stunning goal in Inter Miami's 2-1 win at Atlanta United in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Sunday but felt a muscle discomfort, local media reported.

As a consequence, the 37-year-old was left out of the Argentina squad on Monday, and will remain in the United States to recover.

 

Argentina, who lead the CONMEBOL qualifying standings with 25 points after 12 games, travel to second-placed Uruguay on Friday.

They then host a Brazil side, on March 25, without forward Neymar, who was set to make his return to the national team after more than a year but has been ruled out after sustaining a muscle injury.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
