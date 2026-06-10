Messi returns, scores and sends strong FIFA World Cup warning

Lionel Messi's return from injury saw him score and assist in Argentina's dominant 3-0 FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up victory over Iceland, boosting the defending champions' confidence ahead of the tournament.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi inspires Argentina as World Cup campaign nears. Photograph: FIFA World Cup/X

Key Points Argentina secured a convincing 3-0 win against Iceland in their FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up friendly.

Lionel Messi, recovering from muscle fatigue, scored a penalty and was instrumental in another goal after coming on as a substitute.

Valentin Barco and Thiago Almada also scored for Argentina, showcasing the team's strong offensive performance.

The victory provides a significant boost for the defending champions as they prepare for their World Cup campaign.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle after the defending champions' 3-0 win over Iceland in their FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up friendly at the Jordan-Hare Stadium on Wednesday. The legendary footballer wrote, "Come on, let's be closer than ever."

Argentina Dominates Warm-Up Match

Coming to the Warm-up fixture, La Albiceleste endured an early scare after Iceland squandered a clear scoring opportunity in the opening minutes, but the world champions soon asserted control over the contest. Valentin Barco broke the deadlock in the eighth minute with a brilliant strike from outside the box, giving Argentina an early advantage.

Messi's Impactful Return

In the second half, Lionel Messi made an instant impact after being introduced from the bench, with his incisive pass leading to Lautaro Martinez winning a penalty. Messi then calmly converted from the spot in the 72nd minute to double Argentina's lead. Thiago Almada later completed the scoring in the 86th minute, finishing off a well-worked move involving Messi and Martinez that dismantled Iceland's defence. Argentina remained dominant throughout the match, heading into the World Cup on a high after a convincing final preparatory performance.

Messi's Recovery And World Cup Preparations

For those unversed, Messi missed Argentina's 2-0 friendly victory over Honduras on June 6 despite taking part in the pre-match warm-up, as he was recovering from muscle fatigue in his left hamstring. The Inter Miami forward had joined the national team camp after experiencing discomfort during his club's MLS fixture against the Philadelphia Union before the league paused for the World Cup. Argentina open their World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16 before facing Austria and Jordan in Group J.