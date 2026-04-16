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Home  » Sports » Lionel Messi purchases Spanish fifth-tier side UE Cornella

Lionel Messi purchases Spanish fifth-tier side UE Cornella

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April 16, 2026 22:39 IST

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Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi, 38, will compete in the World Cup in North America this summer where Argentina will defend the title. Photograph: Sam Navarro/Reuters

Key Points

  • Lionel Messi has acquired Spanish fifth-tier club UE Cornella to support local talent development.
  • The move strengthens Messi’s long-standing ties to FC Barcelona and the Catalonia region.
  • The club aims for long-term growth with a focus on sustainability, youth development, and stronger foundations.

Lionel Messi has acquired Spanish fifth-tier team UE Cornella, the Catalonia-based club announced on Thursday.

Argentina World Cup winner Messi, who played 778 games and scored 672 goals for Barcelona before joining Paris St-Germain and Inter Miami, has taken over the Spanish club as part of a strategic effort to develop local talent in the region.

"This move reinforces Messi’s close ties to Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalonia — a connection rooted in his years at FC Barcelona and sustained ever since," Cornella said in a statement.

"Leo Messi’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history, aimed at driving both sporting and institutional growth, strengthening its foundations, and continuing to invest in talent.

 

"The project is guided by a long-term vision and a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to its local roots."

Messi could have faced Cornella in the Copa del Rey in his final season at the Nou Camp but missed the tie due to a two-match suspension following the first red card of his Barcelona career in the Spanish Super Cup final against Athletic Bilbao.

Eight-times Ballon d'Or winner Messi led Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup last year.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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