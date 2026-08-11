Why Messi's Kerala Visit Never Happened: Report Submitted To Govt

The Kerala Sports Department has officially submitted its confidential inquiry report concerning the controversial, unfulfilled visit of football icon Lionel Messi and the Argentina team, prompting anticipation for the government's next steps.

IMAGE: A giant cutout of Lionel Messi in the middle of the river in Pullavoor, a small town in the Kozhikode district of Kerala. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Kerala Sports Department has submitted its confidential inquiry report concerning the unfulfilled visit of Lionel Messi and the Argentina team.

The inquiry was initiated due to public demand and media questions regarding why the previous government's announcement did not materialise.

Former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had claimed all necessary permissions were secured and a sponsor had paid for the proposed visit.

The current Sports Minister, O J Janeesh, stated the government's focus is on developing local football talent rather than solely on bringing Messi.

The Kerala sports department has submitted its inquiry report into the controversy surrounding the proposed visit of football legend Lionel Messi and the Argentina team to the state in 2025 which was postponed, Sports Minister O J Janeesh said on Monday.

Messi-led Argentina was supposed to play a friendly match against the Australian men's football team at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in November last year but the visit was postponed indefinitely.

According to the sponsors, there was a delay in receiving FIFA's permission.

The report, prepared by the Sports Department Special Secretary after examining files available with the department, has been handed over to the government for further action, the minister told reporters.

Confirming the development, Janeesh said the report was confidential and declined to divulge further details at this stage, adding that the government would take an appropriate decision on the findings.

"The report has been submitted to the government in a highly confidential manner. I can divulge only this much at the moment. The government will take an appropriate decision on it and inform everyone," he said.

Inquiry Initiated Due To Public Demand

The minister said the department had initiated the inquiry in view of repeated questions from the media and football fans over why the earlier government's announcement about bringing Messi to Kerala did not materialise.

"Football lovers had also demanded an inquiry. When we conducted necessary examinations, we felt that further investigation was required," Janeesh said.

The minister said the inquiry also examined whether the rules and regulations currently in force in the country for bringing an international team or player into India had been complied with.

As further examination was required and the matter demands decisions beyond the Sports Department, the report was forwarded to the government, Janeesh said.

Unfulfilled Promises And Financial Claims

Media reports have claimed that the report contains serious findings, including an alleged lack of a clear agreement for bringing Messi and the Argentina team to Kerala.

The minister, however, did not comment on the specific findings and their financial aspects, citing the confidential nature of the report.

The controversy dates back to the tenure of former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, who had announced that Messi and the Argentina team would visit Kerala.

Abdurahiman had earlier claimed that he had travelled to Spain and held discussions with Argentina authorities regarding the proposed visit. A sponsor had also come forward claiming that it had spent around Rs 126 crore in connection with bringing Messi to the state.

The former minister had assured the Assembly last year that Messi would visit Kerala and said the Union Sports Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had granted the necessary permissions.

Abdurahiman had also repeatedly maintained that the Messi-led Argentina team would visit Kerala as announced by the government and claimed that the sponsor had already paid the match fee for the proposed event.

However, he later said the foreign team had informed the authorities that it was facing difficulties in visiting the state at the scheduled time.

Janeesh said the government's focus was not merely on bringing Messi to Kerala but on creating "many Messis" in the state by developing football talent.

Former Minister Defends Actions Amidst Allegations

Abdurahiman outrightly rejected all charges and said the previous LDF government had followed the prescribed procedures while trying to bring the Argentina football team to the state for a friendly match.

In a detailed statement, he said the state government had not suffered even a "single rupee" loss in connection with the proposal, as the agreement for the match was between the Argentina Football Association (AFA) and the sponsor and did not create any financial liability for the government.

He said the initiative to bring the 2022 World Cup winners to Kerala was taken after obtaining the required clearances from the Union Sports and Finance Ministries. The sponsor had also secured permission from the RBI for making the payment to AFA, he claimed.

The payment was made by the sponsor to AFA through a public sector bank, he said, adding that clearances from various Union ministries for such transactions could be obtained only on the application of the state Sports Department Secretary.

"Therefore, the claim that the Sports Department was unaware of the proceedings is completely false," Abdurahiman said.

According to the former minister, the Argentina team had expressed its willingness to play a friendly in Kerala following an invitation from the state government.

Two entities had approached the government expressing interest in sponsoring the event, he said. After the initially selected sponsor failed to meet the stipulated conditions, Reporter Broadcasting Company, which had subsequently expressed interest, was selected as the sponsor and entered into an agreement with AFA, he said.

Football associations and other sports bodies in different countries are private organisations and it would not be appropriate for the state government to enter into direct agreements with them, he said.

"That is why a private sponsor was brought in. AFA had also conveyed its preference for such an arrangement," he said.

Political Reactions To The Messi Visit Controversy

When the Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), demanded a central agency probe into the allegations, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said there was no possibility of any irregularity in the matter.

"There is no possibility of any irregularity. An attempt is being made to create a smokescreen. There will be records for everything," Govindan told reporters at a press conference.