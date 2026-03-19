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Home  » Sports » Messi joins 900-goal club, but Miami exit Champions Cup

Messi joins 900-goal club, but Miami exit Champions Cup

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March 19, 2026 10:27 IST

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Lionel Messi scored his 900th career goal, but Inter Miami CF were knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup by Nashville SC.

Lionel Messi scored a milestone 900th career goal in Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 match against Nashville on Wednesday

IMAGE: Lionel Messi scored a milestone 900th career goal in Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 match against Nashville on Wednesday. Photograph: Inter Miami/X

Key Points

  • Lionel Messi scored his 900th career goal in just 1,142 matches.
  • He reached the milestone quicker than Cristiano Ronaldo, who took 1,236 games.
  • Messi scored early in Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 clash against Nashville SC.
  • Over half his goals came during his time at FC Barcelona.

Lionel Messi has reached another milestone, getting his 900th career goal in the opening minutes of Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 match against Nashville on Wednesday.

The back-to-back Major League Soccer MVP, reached the landmark as he took a pass in the middle of the box in the seventh minute, controlled the ball, spun and lined a low shot through a maze of defenders and into the far corner of the net.

 

Messi reached the milestone in 1142 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only other men's player with more than 900 goals. It took Ronaldo about 100 more matches -- 1236 to be precise -- to get to the milestone than Messi needed.

Ronaldo was 39 when he got to 900 goals in September 2024, while Messi doesn't turn 39 until June.

More than half of Messi's goals came with FC Barcelona, a club he played for nearly two decades.

He joined Inter Miami in 2023, was under contract through the end of last season originally and now has a new deal stretching into 2028.

Brazilian legend Pele is unofficially the only to have topped 1,000 goals for his career, though his "official" total is closer to 800.

This latest milestone adds to an extraordinary list of achievements in Messi’s career, including eight Pichichi trophies as La Liga’s top scorer, six La Liga Best Player awards, eight-time Ballon d'Or trophies, three Best FIFA Men’s Player honours, three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year titles, two FIFA World Cup Golden Balls and 15 selections as Argentina’s Player of the Year. 

Messi has also won 47 trophies for club and country, including the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and last season’s MLS title with Inter Miami, making him the most decorated player in men’s football history. He is expected to represent Argentina again this summer at the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Despite the milestone, it was a night to forget for Messi and Inter Miami as Nashville tied Inter Miami 1-1 in the second leg of the Round of 16, advancing to the tournament quarter-finals on an away-goal basis, knocking Miami out of the CONACAF Champions Cup. The teams played a goalless draw in Nashville last week.

Source: REUTERS
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