Messi injured! Inter Miami's season opener in danger?

IMAGE: Lionel Messi sustained a left hamstring strain during a preseason friendly. Photograph: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi has a confirmed left hamstring strain sustained during a 2-2 draw against Barcelona SC in Ecuador on February 7. While he scored a goal in that match, he was substituted early in the second half after feeling "muscle tightness.

The preseason finale in Puerto Rico against Independiente del Valle, originally set for this Friday, has been pushed to February 26. The club and local government made the call to ensure the sold-out crowd (tickets sold out in 17 minutes) actually gets to see the captain play.

Logistical Fallout

Messi underwent additional medical tests that confirmed the diagnosis.

Season Opener Jeopardy

"His gradual return to training will depend on his clinical and functional progress in the coming days," Inter Miami said.

