Messi injured! Inter Miami's season opener in danger?

Messi injured! Inter Miami's season opener in danger?

February 12, 2026 11:50 IST

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi sustained a left hamstring strain during a preseason friendly. Photograph: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points

  Lionel Messi has a confirmed left hamstring strain sustained during a 2-2 draw against Barcelona SC in Ecuador on February 7. While he scored a goal in that match, he was substituted early in the second half after feeling "muscle tightness.
  The preseason finale in Puerto Rico against Independiente del Valle, originally set for this Friday, has been pushed to February 26. The club and local government made the call to ensure the sold-out crowd (tickets sold out in 17 minutes) actually gets to see the captain play.

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi did not participate in training on Wednesday due to a muscle strain in his left hamstring, with his injury leading to the postponement of what was supposed to be the reigning MLS Cup champions' preseason finale.

 

Logistical Fallout

Inter Miami, who are scheduled to open their MLS campaign on February 21, said the two-time reigning league MVP sustained the injury during a preseason game last weekend against Barcelona Sporting Club in Ecuador, where he scored but was substituted in the second half.

Messi underwent additional medical tests that confirmed the diagnosis.

Season Opener Jeopardy

"His gradual return to training will depend on his clinical and functional progress in the coming days," Inter Miami said.

As a result of the injury, the friendly between Inter Miami and Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle, scheduled to be played on Friday at Juan Ramon Loubriel Stadium in Puerto Rico, has been postponed to February 26.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Vs Pak: Saqlain Sparks Pitch Controversy
Babar Azam Mocked by Ex-Teammates Before India Clash
Polgar And Khadilkar Sisters Changed Chess Forever
T20 World Cup: Did Anyone Win In Pak Boycott Drama?
Jai Gorkhali! Nepal's Fans Steal The Show At Wankhede
