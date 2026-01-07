Messi eyes club ownership after hanging up boots

'I want to have my own club, start from the bottom and make it big.'

IMAGE: Lionel Messi has a future minority ownership stake in MLS side Inter Miami in his contract. Photograph: Sam Navarro/Reuters

Lionel Messi wants to follow in the footsteps of Inter Miami's David Beckham and become a club owner after he hangs up his boots.

The 38-year-old Argentina legend, who is signed with Miami through 2028, said he prefers ownership over coaching as his second act.

"I don't see myself as a coach," the two-time MLS MVP and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner told Argentine streaming channel Luzu TV in an interview published on Tuesday.

"I want to have my own club, start from the bottom and make it big. Being able to give kids the opportunity to develop and achieve something important. If I had to choose, that would appeal to me more."

Messi, who guided Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup championship in 2025, has a future minority ownership stake in the MLS club in his contract.

In May, he helped longtime former MLS and FC Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez to launch a new fourth-division club Deportivo LSM in Suarez's native Uruguay.

"I want to thank Luis for giving me this opportunity, for inviting me to join him and share this project that he has been working on for many years and that has grown a lot," Messi said at the time, per ESPN Uruguay.

"Being able to be a part of this is an honor. I hope to contribute everything I can to continue growing this club and to be by your side."

Messi and Miami begin the 2026 MLS regular season on Feb. 21 at Los Angeles FC.