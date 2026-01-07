HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Messi eyes club ownership after hanging up boots

Messi eyes club ownership after hanging up boots

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2026 23:26 IST

x

'I want to have my own club, start from the bottom and make it big.'

Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi has a future minority ownership stake in MLS side Inter Miami in his contract. Photograph: Sam Navarro/Reuters

Lionel Messi wants to follow in the footsteps of Inter Miami's David Beckham and become a club owner after he hangs up his boots.

The 38-year-old Argentina legend, who is signed with Miami through 2028, said he prefers ownership over coaching as his second act.

"I don't see myself as a coach," the two-time MLS MVP and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner told Argentine streaming channel Luzu TV in an interview published on Tuesday.

"I want to have my own club, start from the bottom and make it big. Being able to give kids the opportunity to develop and achieve something important. If I had to choose, that would appeal to me more."

 

Messi, who guided Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup championship in 2025, has a future minority ownership stake in the MLS club in his contract.

In May, he helped longtime former MLS and FC Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez to launch a new fourth-division club Deportivo LSM in Suarez's native Uruguay.

"I want to thank Luis for giving me this opportunity, for inviting me to join him and share this project that he has been working on for many years and that has grown a lot," Messi said at the time, per ESPN Uruguay.

"Being able to be a part of this is an honor. I hope to contribute everything I can to continue growing this club and to be by your side."

Messi and Miami begin the 2026 MLS regular season on Feb. 21 at Los Angeles FC.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Bazball Is Missing Jonny Bairstow!
Why Bazball Is Missing Jonny Bairstow!
ISL 2025-26: 13 teams confirm participation
ISL 2025-26: 13 teams confirm participation
Sindhu returns with convincing win at Malaysia Open
Sindhu returns with convincing win at Malaysia Open
Tata Steel Chess: Anand ends Day 1 as joint leader
Tata Steel Chess: Anand ends Day 1 as joint leader
ICC reaches out to Bangladesh on India security concerns
ICC reaches out to Bangladesh on India security concerns

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 2

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 3

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

VIDEOS

Spotted: The Great Khali at Mumbai airport1:04

Spotted: The Great Khali at Mumbai airport

Chitrangda Singh Brings Glam Storm to Mumbai1:12

Chitrangda Singh Brings Glam Storm to Mumbai

Shraddha Kapoor Spotted in a No-Makeup Look0:50

Shraddha Kapoor Spotted in a No-Makeup Look

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO