ISL: Messi Bouli's stoppage-time goal secures Punjab FC's win over Odisha FC

Punjab FC kicked off their Indian Super League season with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Odisha FC, thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Messi Bouli.

IMAGE: Punjab FC's Messi Bouli celebrates after netting the winner against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points Punjab FC began their Indian Super League campaign with a dramatic 2-1 win against Odisha FC on Wednesday.

Messi Bouli scored the opening goal in the first minute and the decisive stoppage-time winner in the 90+5th minute.

Odisha FC equalised in the 15th minute through Thoiba Moirangthem, keeping the score level at half-time.

Both teams created numerous chances throughout the match, with goalkeepers Hrithik Tiwari and Arshdeep Singh making key saves.

The match remained evenly poised until Messi Bouli's late goal secured all three points for Punjab FC.

Punjab FC began their Indian Super League 2026-27 campaign with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Odisha FC in New Delhi on Wednesday, as Messi Bouli scored a stoppage-time winner in the 90+5th minute after the sides went into half-time level at 1-1.

The Shers made a flying start, taking the lead inside the opening minute. Muhammed Uvais delivered a cross into the box, which Messi Bouli converted with a right-footed finish into the bottom-right corner to give Punjab FC an early advantage.

Odisha FC's Equaliser

The Juggernauts responded in the 15th minute through a set-piece opportunity. Lalthathanga Khawlhring delivered a cross from a corner, which Thoiba Moirangthem met with a header into the bottom-right corner to bring Odisha FC level at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Both sides continued to create chances in the first half. Alfred Planas tested Odisha FC goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, but the custodian kept the scores level.

At the other end, Mahmoud Eid missed an opportunity from inside the box in the 18th minute.

Ricky Shabong and Bijoy Varghese also came close for Punjab FC, while Stephen Eze tried his luck from distance in first-half stoppage time.

Second-Half Battle

The contest remained evenly poised after the restart, with both teams looking for a breakthrough. Giorgi Aburjania came close for Odisha FC in the 46th minute, sending an effort from inside the box just over the crossbar.

Messi then missed the target in the 51st minute following a cross from Alfred Planas.

Punjab FC stepped up their attacking efforts as the half progressed. Planas sent an effort over the crossbar in the 56th minute before Hrithik Tiwari produced a save to deny Diego Raposo two minutes later.

Bijoy Varghese also went close with a header from Khaiminthang Lhungdim's cross following a corner in the 61st minute, but his effort narrowly missed the target.

Late Game Pressure

Odisha FC introduced Everton Nascimento and Lalrinfela Khiangte in the 64th minute as they looked to take control of the contest. The Juggernauts threatened through a series of set-pieces late in the game, with Rahim Ali and Stephen Eze attempting headers around the 80th minute.

Mahmoud Eid also tested Punjab FC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh from outside the box, but the custodian made the save.

The Shers continued to push for a winner in the closing stages. Vishal Yadav sent an effort wide in the 82nd minute before Hrithik Tiwari denied substitute Gurkirat Singh in the 85th minute.

Muhammed Uvais then came close with a long-range attempt in the 86th minute, but his effort went narrowly wide.

Stoppage-Time Decider

With five minutes of added time, Odisha threatened at one end as Suhair VP sent an effort wide before Arshdeep Singh saved Nihal Sudheesh's attempt from outside the box in the 90+5th minute.

Punjab FC responded immediately, with Vishal Yadav setting up Messi inside the box.

The forward finished with his left foot to restore the Shers' lead and seal a dramatic 2-1 win.