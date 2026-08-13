Messi back on the pitch after father's death, Miami Suffer Shock Exit

Lionel Messi returned to the pitch for Inter Miami, who were knocked out of the Leagues Cup, amidst an emotional period following the passing of his father, Jorge Messi, to whom he paid a heartfelt tribute reflecting on their profound bond and shared dreams.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi drives toward the goal during the second half of the Leagues Cup Phase One match against León at Nu Stadium. Photograph: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi returned to play for Inter Miami as a substitute, following the recent passing of his father, Jorge Messi.

Inter Miami was eliminated from the Leagues Cup after a 2-3 loss to Leon, having won only one group stage game.

Messi posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, expressing deep grief and recalling his father's pivotal role in his life and career.

Jorge Messi was not only Lionel's father but also his agent and strategic adviser, instrumental in his early career and move to Barcelona.

Messi reflected on his father's constant support, their shared World Cup aspirations, and his struggle to imagine life without him.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi passes the ball as León midfielder Jesus Lara (203) defends during the second half of the Leagues Cup Phase One match at Nu Stadium. Photograph: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images/Reuters

Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning legend Lionel Messi made a return to the pitch, but Inter Miami crashed out of the Leagues Cup with a 2-3 loss to Leon on Wednesday.

Messi, who lost his father, Jorge (68) on Tuesday, was not part of the starting line-up as Leon faced Inter Miami at their home venue.

With the side leading 1-0 at the half-time, Messi was brought in as a substitute for Daniel Pinter, who had put the home side in the lead, as per ESPN. Jorge died Saturday at a hospital in Rosario, and Messi had travelled to Rosario via plane on Saturday, having attended a private memorial service.

Inter Miami's Leagues Cup Exit

IMAGE: Lionel Messi breaks free from León defender Rodrigo Echeverria (20) during the second half. Photograph: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images/Reuters

Leon, having all three of their Leagues Cup games, secured an equaliser with a 50th-minute strike from Daniel Arcila, but Yannick Bright put Inter Miami back in the lead with a 54th-minute strike.

The back-and-forth continued with Juan Dominguez scoring in the 61st minute to level the scores. Arclina struck the winner in the 83rd minute, eliminating Inter Miami from the knockout round. Inter Miami have won just one and lost twice during the group stage in the competition. Last year, they made it to the finals before losing to Seattle Sounders FC.

Messi's Heartfelt Tribute to His Father

IMAGE: Lionel Messi battles for possession with León defender Rodrigo Echeverria (20) during the second half. Photograph: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images/Reuters

Hours before the game, Messi had paid an emotional tribute to his late father, Jorge Messi, reflecting on their close bond and the pivotal role he played throughout the Argentine football star's life and career. In a heartfelt message, Messi recalled his father's unwavering support, their shared World Cup dreams and the pain of losing him, admitting that he is struggling to imagine life without him.

In a post on Instagram, Messi uploaded a picture with his late father and wrote a heartfelt message for him. Messi expressed deep grief over his father's death, saying he still struggled to accept the loss and felt Jorge had left too soon.

He recalled how his father urged him to play in the 2026 World Cup despite his worsening health, while Messi remained hopeful that Jorge would recover enough to attend the tournament's final.

"Dad, I still can't believe you're gone. It has not sunk in--or rather, I do not want it to sink in. It is so hard to imagine that I would not see you again, that we would not talk anymore. I know you were suffering and that this is for the best, but you left too soon. We still had so much left to enjoy together. You kept asking me to play in that last World Cup, but just days before it started, your condition took a turn for the worse. It was the first time you would not be at a tournament, but Mom kept telling me you would improve and be well enough to travel. I kept telling you we'd make it to the final so you could come," Messi wrote in the post.

Messi said he will deeply miss his father but will keep his memory alive by raising his own children with the same values and upbringing he received from his parents. He ended his tribute by thanking Jorge for everything and asking him to continue watching over the family.

"I am going to miss you terribly, but you will always be with me--especially in how I raise my own children, because I am teaching and bringing them up just the way you and Mom did with me. Rest in peace, and watch over us from up there just as you did down here. Thank you for everything. I love you, Dad," Messi concluded.

In his Instagram story, Lionel Messi thanked fans and well-wishers for their support, messages and gestures following his father's passing. He also expressed gratitude for respecting his family's grief and privacy during the difficult time.