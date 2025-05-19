HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'Messi's Argentina will visit in Kerala in October-November'

'Messi's Argentina will visit in Kerala in October-November'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 19, 2025 15:41 IST

x

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: The Argentina football team are expected to play a match in Kerala in October or November this year, said the state's sports minister V Abdurahiman. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Kerala's sports minister V Abdurahiman on Monday stated that there was no doubt about Lionel Messi's planned visit, dismissing social media speculation.

He said the Argentina football star and his team are expected to play a match in the state in October or November this year.

Dismissing ongoing speculations, the minister asserted that there should be "no room for doubt" regarding Messi's visit.

Talking to reporters in Kottayam, Abdurahiman termed the current debates surrounding the proposed event as "unnecessary discussions" and urged the public not to give rise to controversies.

"There

is no room for any doubt. Social media is full of unnecessary controversies. The visit of a legend like Messi is a matter of pride for us. He and his team will visit here -- either in October or in November," he said on Monday.

On Saturday, Abdurahiman had rejected media reports about the "backtracking" of the Argentina national football team from visiting the state and asserted that the Lionel Messi-led team would play a friendly match in Kerala in October.

The top-notch soccer team would reach the state as announced by the government with the sponsor, Reporter Broadcasting Company, paying the sponsorship amount as per its contract with the Argentina Football Association (AFA), he had said.

 

Anto Augustine, Managing Director of Reporter Broadcasting Company, had also said all things mandated by the AFA in the contract have been fulfilled, and it is expected that an announcement about the date of the match would be made soon.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chopra's redefining possibility in Ind sport: Narang
Chopra's redefining possibility in Ind sport: Narang
PIX: Villarreal shock Barcelona; Napoli, Inter held
PIX: Villarreal shock Barcelona; Napoli, Inter held
When Moeen was worried for his parents stuck in PoK
When Moeen was worried for his parents stuck in PoK
Was Kohli Pushed to Retire?
Was Kohli Pushed to Retire?
BCCI Set to Boycott Asia Cup 2025
BCCI Set to Boycott Asia Cup 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hold Your Nose! Are These 10 Smells The Worst Ever?

webstory image 2

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 3

Spinach And Corn Chila: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Overnight rain floods Bengaluru roads1:15

Overnight rain floods Bengaluru roads

Janhvi Kapoor sets off for Cannes in style0:59

Janhvi Kapoor sets off for Cannes in style

Aditi Rao Hydari rocks her airport look1:00

Aditi Rao Hydari rocks her airport look

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD