Mercedes reveal new car for 2026 F1 season

Mercedes reveal new car for 2026 F1 season

January 23, 2026 08:13 IST

Mercedes F1

IMAGE: There is widespread speculation that Mercedes have found a loophole in the new engine regulations that could put them ahead of rivals Ferrari. Photograph: Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team/X

Key Points

  • Mercedes said the W17 car completed 67 laps and nearly 200km without any problems.
  • Mercedes, who finished second to champions McLaren last season, will start testing in Barcelona next week.
  • Mercedes won eight constructors' titles in a row between 2014 and 2021 before Red Bull and then McLaren became the teams to beat.

Race drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli gave the 2026 Mercedes Formula One car its track debut at a Silverstone filming day on Thursday before testing starts in Spain next week.

Mercedes, who had earlier released pictures of the new livery and announced a major new sponsorship deal with Microsoft, said the W17 car completed 67 laps and nearly 200km without any problems.

"We have had a sensible first day of running with the W17 at Silverstone," said trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin.

"As with any shakedown, the focus is on ensuring everything operates safely and reliably. We were able to get through our allotted mileage with both George and Kimi getting to experience the 2026 car on track for the first time."

Mercedes start testing in Barcelona next week

Mercedes F1

Mercedes finished second to champions McLaren last season, with Russell taking two wins and Italian rookie Antonelli stepping on the podium three times and becoming the youngest driver to set a fastest lap.

The team won eight constructors' titles in a row between 2014 and 2021 before Red Bull and then McLaren became the teams to beat.  

They will start testing in Barcelona amid widespread speculation that they have found a loophole in the new engine regulations that could put them ahead of rivals Ferrari.

Mercedes also provide power units to McLaren, Williams and Renault-owned Alpine as well as their factory team.

The team will hold an online launch event on February 2 with two more tests in Bahrain before the season starts in Australia on March 8.

Microsoft deal could be worth $60 million a year

Mercedes also announced separately that 22-year-old French driver Doriane Pin, winner of last year's all-female F1 Academy series, would step up to a development role with the team this season.

 

Pin will work in the simulator, have additional duties at the factory and attend several Grands Prix trackside, the team said.    

No financial details were given for the Microsoft deal, although Sky News cited an unnamed sponsorship expert as suggesting it could be worth $60 million a year for the team. 

The Microsoft branding appears on the mostly silver, black and green car's airbox and front wing.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
