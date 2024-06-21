News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Mercedes calls police over Hamilton 'sabotage' email

Mercedes calls police over Hamilton 'sabotage' email

June 21, 2024 21:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton ahead of practice at Barcelona ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Mercedes have called in the police after an anonymous email purporting to be from an insider accused the Formula One team of sabotaging their departing seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking at a Spanish Grand Prix news conference on Friday, Mercedes F1 principal Toto Wolff denied the email had come from anyone within the team, blamed online "cowards" and said the response would be to "go in full force".

"We have the police enquiring it, we are researching the IP address, we are researching the phone, all of that because online abuse in that way needs to stop," he said.

"People can't hide behind their phones or their computers and abuse teams or drivers in a way like this. I don't know what some of the conspiracy theorists and lunatics think out there."

Hamilton, the most successful F1 driver of all time, is leaving Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the season and has beaten team mate George Russell only twice in nine races since that announcement. Some of his fans have blamed Mercedes, who are based in Britain, on social media.

The email was received by Formula One's leading figures and permanently accredited media after Russell finished third in the Canadian Grand Prix on June 9. That was the team's first podium of the season, and Hamilton finished fourth.

Headlined "a potential death warrant for Lewis", it accused Mercedes of "systematic sabotaging" of Hamilton, his car, tyre and race strategy and mental health. Hamilton said on Thursday he had not seen the email and called for "support, not negativity". He also defended Russell from online abuse.

Wolff, accused in the email of being vindictive and acting "like a scorned wife", told reporters the perpetrator should "get a shrink". He said Hamilton had been part of the team for 12 years, that he and the Briton were friends and trusted each other while Mercedes also needed both cars fighting for constructors' championship points.

"We want to be successful with the most iconic driver the sport has ever had...I totally respect the reasons for him going to Ferrari, there is no grudge, no bad feeling."

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, sitting alongside Wolff at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, concurred.

"How you could imagine that a company with 1,500 people working night and day, pushing like hell to bring upgrades each race, we could damage one of our cars? This is completely irrational," he said.

"Nobody in the paddock could do something like this."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Fed up with lies': Ousted coach Stimac slams AIFF
'Fed up with lies': Ousted coach Stimac slams AIFF
Unburdened by captaincy, Cummins hits peak form
Unburdened by captaincy, Cummins hits peak form
WC T20: USA, Windies lock horns in crucial Super 8 tie
WC T20: USA, Windies lock horns in crucial Super 8 tie
Hooch tragedy rocks TN assembly as toll rises to 48
Hooch tragedy rocks TN assembly as toll rises to 48
'Fed up with lies': Ousted coach Stimac slams AIFF
'Fed up with lies': Ousted coach Stimac slams AIFF
4 offshore crypto exchanges keen to restart India ops
4 offshore crypto exchanges keen to restart India ops
Euro 24: Can E. Coli bacteria predict match results?
Euro 24: Can E. Coli bacteria predict match results?

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Fans find ways to enjoy Euros on the cheap!

Fans find ways to enjoy Euros on the cheap!

Travel woes, halal food hunt plague Afghan cricketers

Travel woes, halal food hunt plague Afghan cricketers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances