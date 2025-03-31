HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mensik's Miami miracle: From quitting to beating Djokovic

Mensik's Miami miracle: From quitting to beating Djokovic

March 31, 2025 16:51 IST

IMAGE: Jakub Mensik with his parents Katerina and Michal. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Jakub Mensik claimed the first title of his career with a 7-6(4), 7-6(4) win over Novak Djokovic in the Miami Open final on Sunday but the Czech teenager revealed he had nearly pulled out of the tournament due to inflammation in his right knee.

Shortly before his opener against Roberto Bautista Agut, the 19-year-old was on his way to the referee's room to announce his withdrawal but found that the official was out for lunch, and he visited the physio's room instead.

"It was just a big inflammation. I couldn't walk, I couldn't run," Mensik told reporters.

"I started to treat it, started to take painkillers. Nothing was helping. During matchday it was the same ... I tried to step on the treadmill. I couldn't move. I was like, 'Okay, well, that's it. I'm pulling out'."

 

"... I was visiting the referee's office to say 'Guys, I'm pulling out', but he was having lunch. So okay, let's visit the physio first. I was there and I said, 'Hey, my knee is hurting. Just fill the paper. I'm going'."

Mensik said that the physio worked on his knee and deemed that it was not a serious problem.

"I was like, 'okay, let's try one more time. I stepped on the treadmill and it was the same. But I went over the pain. I was suffering in those moments," Mensik added.

"After a few minutes I started to feel a little relief. I took different painkillers, which helped a little bit. I was like, 'Okay, let's try it. It's like 30 minutes before the match. I can walk. I can run. Let's see'."

"Somehow I won the first round and basically then I had one day off, which of course, for my knee was much more better. Day by day the knee was getting better and with that also my game."

Mensik hoped his Miami title would be the first of many.

"I'm still 19, so I have all of my career in front of me," he added. "It feels great to have this (trophy) next to me, but it's not just about the one title, one tournament..."

"I'm hungry for more."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
