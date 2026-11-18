Indian snooker players, including Aditya Mehta and Amee Kamani, delivered impressive performances in the group stage of the IBSF World Snooker Championship in Indore, securing their spots in the knockout rounds.

Photograph: Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports/Instagram

Key Points Indian players maintained their strong performance in the group stage of the IBSF World Snooker Championship on Wednesday.

Aditya Mehta secured a place in the knockout rounds by winning both his matches in the men's category.

Amee Kamani topped her group with her third consecutive win in the women's category.

Keerthana Pandian also topped her group, winning all three of her matches.

Indian players continued their impressive run in the group stage of the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2026 in Indore on Wednesday.

Key Indian Players Advance In Snooker Championship

Aditya Mehta secured a spot in the knockout rounds by winning both his matches in the men's category, while Amee Kamani topped her group with her third consecutive win in the women's category.

Kamal Chawla and Rayaan Razmi also won their matches during the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) event. Shoaib Khan defeated veteran Manan Chandra 4-3.

India's Amee Kamani recorded her third consecutive victory by defeating Iran's Sayedehsaba Moosavi 2-0. Afeefa Fakhrudeen defeated Ireland's Ella O'Connor 2-0. Keerthana Pandian, also from the host country, defeated Yee Ting Cheung of Hong Kong, China, 2-0.

Pandian topped her group by winning all three matches.

In other women's matches, England's Tessa Davidson defeated Shiu Wing Man of Hong Kong, China, 2-0.