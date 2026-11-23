Former Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta has officially filed his nomination for the IOA president's post, setting the stage for the crucial December 5 elections that will shape the future of Indian sports administration.

Photograph: Yogeshwar Dutt/Twitter

Key Points Former IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta filed his nomination for the president's post on Monday for the December 5 elections.

Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt submitted nomination papers for an ordinary Executive Council member position.

The deadline for filing nominations for various posts is 4.30 pm on Tuesday, with most aspirants expected to file on that day.

IOA vice-president and Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang is being seen as the frontrunner for the top post.

The IOA electoral college will comprise 71 members, including representatives from National Sports Federations, Sportspersons of Merit, and Athletes' Commission members.

Former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary general Rajeev Mehta on Monday filed his nomination papers for the president's post for the December 5 elections, as very few aspirants turned up to complete formalities for the various posts.

Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association president Prashant Kushwaha and Swimming Federation of India chief R N Jayaprakash filed nomination papers for the posts of ordinary Executive Council members.

Key Nominations And Candidates

Mehta was proposed by Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh and seconded by Surekha of the Fencing Association of India (FAI). Mehta and Surekha are the two representatives from FAI in the electoral college of the IOA.

Mehta served as IOA secretary general from 2014 to 2022. He is currently the secretary general of both the Fencing Association of India and the Fencing Confederation of Asia.

The deadline for filing nominations for the various posts is 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

Most of the aspirants are expected to file their nomination papers on Tuesday. No nomination papers were received by IOA returning officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava on Sunday, the first day of the nomination process.

Elections will be held for the posts of president, senior vice-president, two vice-presidents (one male and one female), treasurer, two joint secretaries (one male and one female) and six other executive council members.

Election Process And Schedule

Of the six ordinary executive council members, two  one male and one female  will be elected from among the eight SOMs.

Yogeshwar is one of the already elected SOMs, the others being Gagan Narang, Vijender Singh, Kamlesh Mehta, Anju Bobby George, Rani Rampal, Dola Banerjee and Saina Nehwal.

Yogeshwar is also a member of the outgoing executive council of the IOA.

IOA vice-president and Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang, meanwhile, is being seen as the frontrunner for the top post.

Electoral College Composition

The IOA electoral college will comprise 71 members  60 representatives from 30 National Sports Federations (NSFs), eight Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs), two Athletes' Commission members (Mirabai Chanu and Sajan Prakash) and India's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani.

Chanu, Sajan and Nita can vote in the December 5 executive council elections but are not eligible to contest. The remaining 68 members can both vote and contest.

Athletes' Commission chairperson PV Sindhu and vice-chairperson Harmanpreet Singh will also join the executive council, taking its strength to 16, including the IOC member in India, who is an ex-officio member.

A candidate for the posts of president or treasurer must either be an SOM or a General Assembly member who has served at least one full term as an IOA executive council member or as president, secretary or treasurer of an IOA-affiliated unit.

Candidates can file their nomination papers in person at the IOA Bhavan here from November 22 to 24. Each nomination must be proposed and seconded by two different members included in the final electoral roll.

The draft list of nominations will be published on November 24, while the final list of nominated candidates will be released on December 1 after scrutiny and consideration of objections.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations on December 2, with the final list of contesting candidates to be published on December 3. Polling, counting and declaration of results will take place on December 5.