Meghana, Doubles Pair Out Of Hylo Open Qualifiers

Indian badminton hopes faced an early setback at the Hylo Open Super 500 as Meghana Reddy Mareddy and a men's doubles pair exited in the qualifying rounds, while star players like P V Sindhu prepare for the main draw.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Key Points Indian women's singles player Meghana Reddy Mareddy failed to qualify for the Hylo Open main draw on Tuesday.

The men's doubles pair of Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Arjun Reddy Pochana also lost their qualifying match on Tuesday.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, fresh from a French Open runner-up finish last week, will compete in the women's singles main draw.

Other prominent Indian shuttlers like Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy are also slated for the men's singles main draw.

Indian women's singles player Meghana Reddy Mareddy, and the men's doubles pair of Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Arjun Reddy Pochana failed to reach the main draw of the USD 500,000 Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament after losing their respective qualifying round matches here on Tuesday.

Qualifying Round Results

Meghana lost to Ranithma Liyanage of Sri Lanka 9-21 10-21 in 27 minutes, while the Achutaditya-Arjun duo went down fighting 9-21 22-20 11-21 to Switzerland's Yann Orteu and Minh Quang Pham in a match that lasted 50 minutes.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, who had finished runner-up at the French Open last week, takes on Turkey's Neslihan Arin in the women's singles opening round.

Ashmita Chaliha, Devika Sihag, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod and Unnati Hooda will also be competing in the women's singles main draw.

Lakshya Sen, H S Prannoy, Kiran George and Tharun Mannepalli will compete in the men's singles.