Meghalaya Confident In 39th National Games Preparations

Meghalaya is confidently advancing its preparations for the 39th National Games next year, with the Games Technical Conduct Committee expressing satisfaction after a thorough four-day inspection of proposed venues and infrastructure.

Key Points Meghalaya is on track with preparations for the 39th National Games next year, as confirmed by GTCC chairperson Sunaina Kumari on Thursday.

The five-member GTCC conducted a four-day inspection of proposed venues in Shillong and Jowai from November 2 to 5.

The committee expressed satisfaction with the progress of infrastructure development and coordination among state government departments.

Meghalaya has proposed hosting 39 sporting disciplines across Shillong, Jowai, and Tura, with the final list to be decided by the IOA.

Key proposed venues include JN Sports Complex, Shillong Golf Club, North-Eastern Hill University campus, and Umiam Lake.

Meghalaya is on track with preparations for the 39th National Games next year, Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) chairperson Sunaina Kumari said on Thursday.

She expressed confidence in the progress of infrastructure development and coordination among various government departments of the state, which has proposed to host 39 sporting disciplines

GTCC Inspection Findings

"We are satisfied with the progress so far," Kumari told reporters after a four-day inspection of proposed competition venues in Shillong and Jowai.

The five-member GTCC, appointed by the Indian Olympic Association on October 14 under Kumari's chairpersonship, visited Meghalaya from November 2 to 5 to inspect proposed venues and assess the preparations for the sporting event.

"We visited some of the sports venues in Shillong and Jowai and were encouraged to see the progress of infrastructure development and preparations undertaken by the state," she said.

Kumari appreciated the coordination among various government departments, the sports department and other agencies involved in the preparations.

"Everyone is working together towards one common goal, which is to ensure the successful hosting of the Games," she said.

She also acknowledged the contributions of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Ministers and Sports Minister Dr Vijay Kumar, among others.

Proposed Disciplines And Venues

Meghalaya has proposed hosting 39 sporting disciplines across Shillong, Jowai and Tura. However, the proposed list is tentative, and the final decision will be taken by the IOA in consultation with the GTCC.

The proposed disciplines include archery, athletics, aquatics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, fencing, football, gymnastics, hockey, judo, kabaddi, modern pentathlon, rowing, shooting, squash, sailing, triathlon, tennis, taekwondo, weightlifting and wrestling.

The inclusion of taekwondo will also be subject to the final decision of the IOA, taking into consideration the state's strong participation in the discipline.

The state has proposed venues including the JN Sports Complex, Shillong Golf Club, North-Eastern Hill University campus and Umiam Lake, besides other sporting facilities across the three proposed host cities.

The JN Sports Complex has been proposed as the venue for the opening ceremony of the 39th National Games.

The dates for the National Games have not yet been announced.