Meghalaya Celebrates Football Stars Sanfida Nongrum And Ribansi Jamu

The Meghalaya Football Association proudly honoured state football stars Sanfida Nongrum and Ribansi Jamu for their instrumental contributions to India's triumphant SAFF Women's Championship 2026 campaign, inspiring a new generation of female athletes in the region.

Key Points Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) felicitated Sanfida Nongrum and Ribansi Jamu for their role in India's SAFF Women's Championship 2026 victory.

Sanfida Nongrum was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for her crucial goals, while Ribansi Jamu made her senior international debut.

The players were awarded Rs 50,000 each under an incentive scheme, alongside mementoes and token gifts.

MFA President Hamletson Dohling highlighted their achievements as an inspiration for women's football in Meghalaya.

Both players expressed dedication to their sport, encouraging aspiring footballers and focusing on future commitments.

The Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) on Friday felicitated state footballers Sanfida Nongrum and Ribansi Jamu for playing a key role in India's triumphant campaign at the SAFF Women's Championship 2026, hailing them as trailblazers for women's football in the state.

The two, who returned to the state after helping India defeat Bangladesh in the final in Goa on June 6 to reclaim the SAFF title after a seven-year gap, were honoured at a function held at the MFA Football Ground in Polo.

Sanfida emerged as one of the stars of the tournament, scoring in both the semifinal and the final and earning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, while goalkeeper Ribansi made her senior international debut during the championship against the Maldives.

Recognising Sporting Excellence In Meghalaya

MFA President Hamletson Dohling and other office-bearers lauded the two players for bringing laurels to Meghalaya and India, saying their achievements reflected the growing stature of women's football in the state and would inspire more young girls to pursue the sport.

Under an incentive scheme introduced last year, the association announced that both players would receive a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each at a special ceremony to be held later.

They were presented shawls, mementoes and token cash gifts during Friday's felicitation.

Inspiring Future Generations Of Footballers

Addressing the gathering, Dohling said Sanfida and Ribansi had reached the national team through hard work and dedication and proved that Meghalaya could compete with the best footballing states in the country.

Sanfida urged aspiring women footballers to remain focused, patient and committed to their goals, while Ribansi described her transition from the India Under-20 side to the senior team as challenging but rewarding.

Both players said they would now concentrate on representing Meghalaya before returning for national team duties or club commitments.