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Subroto Cup Kicks Off With Exciting Junior Girls' Match

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 18, 2026 22:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The 65th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament has commenced in New Delhi, showcasing young football talent with Meghalaya securing an early victory in the junior girls' category.

Key Points

  • The 65th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament has officially begun in New Delhi.
  • Meghalaya secured a 2-0 victory over Chandigarh in the junior girls (Under 17) category.
  • The opening ceremony featured vibrant performances, including the Air Devil Sky Diving team.
  • Air Marshal S Sivakumar emphasised the tournament's role in inspiring young athletes in India.
  • A total of 36 teams are competing in the junior girls' category, with finals scheduled for August 27.
Meghalaya defeated Chandigarh 2-0 in the junior girls (Under 17) category at the 65th edition of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament. The tournament was declared open after a grand opening ceremony by the Chief Guest Air Marshal S Sivakumar VSM, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration & Vice Chairman Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society. Commonwealth Games silver medallist weightlifter Lovepreet Singh was the Guest of Honour.

Grand Opening Ceremony And Tournament Details

 
The ceremony was marked by vibrant performances, including an enthralling routine by the Air Devil Sky Diving team, Air Warriors Drill Team and a cultural performance by students from the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute. "The 65th Subroto Cup is a testament to the enduring spirit of football in India. I am confident that this tournament will not only showcase the skills of these young athletes but also inspire many more to take up the sport," Sivakumar said in his opening address.

A total of 36 teams divided into eight groups, will be competing for honours in the junior girls category. The group winners from each group will qualify for the knockouts, culminating in the finals on August 27. Besides Ambedkar Stadium, the Tejas Football Ground, Subroto Park Football Ground, Pinto Park Football Ground and Rajokri Football Ground will host matches for the Junior Girls category.
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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