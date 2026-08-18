Subroto Cup Kicks Off With Exciting Junior Girls' Match

The 65th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament has commenced in New Delhi, showcasing young football talent with Meghalaya securing an early victory in the junior girls' category.
Meghalaya defeated Chandigarh 2-0 in the junior girls (Under 17) category at the 65th edition of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament. The tournament was declared open after a grand opening ceremony by the Chief Guest Air Marshal S Sivakumar VSM, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration & Vice Chairman Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society. Commonwealth Games silver medallist weightlifter Lovepreet Singh was the Guest of Honour.
Key Points
- The 65th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament has officially begun in New Delhi.
- Meghalaya secured a 2-0 victory over Chandigarh in the junior girls (Under 17) category.
- The opening ceremony featured vibrant performances, including the Air Devil Sky Diving team.
- Air Marshal S Sivakumar emphasised the tournament's role in inspiring young athletes in India.
- A total of 36 teams are competing in the junior girls' category, with finals scheduled for August 27.