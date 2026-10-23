Home  » Sports » Megha Sheokand Joins Prachi Tokas In Securing Medals At World U-19 Boxing Championships

Megha Sheokand Joins Prachi Tokas In Securing Medals At World U-19 Boxing Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: October 23, 2026 23:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Indian boxing talent shines at the World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro, as Megha Sheokand secures the second medal for the nation, joining Prachi Tokas in the medal rounds.

Prachi Tokas

IMAGE: Prachi Tokas

Key Points

  • Megha Sheokand secured India's second medal at the World Boxing U-19 Championships on Friday, reaching the women's 80kg semifinals.
  • Prachi Tokas had previously assured India of its first medal in the women's 57kg category with a dominant win.
  • Prachi Tokas defeated Canada's Alie Chartier by RSC, showcasing her dominance in the bout.
  • Himanshi and Anshika's campaigns ended in the pre-quarterfinals in their respective categories.
  • The championships are being held in Budva, Montenegro.

Megha Sheokand became the second Indian to be assured of a medal at the World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro, on Friday.

Indian Boxers Advance In Montenegro

Megha defeated Turkey's Melisa Eroglu 5-0 to reach the women's 80kg semifinals.

 

Prachi Tokas had assured India of its first medal in the women's 57kg category.

Asian U-19 champion Prachi also kept her hopes of a medal alive as she registered a dominant win over Alie Chartier of Canada.

Prachi dominated both the rounds against Chartier, who got one count in the first and two in the second before the Indian was awarded the bout by RSC.

Earlier, Himanshi went down 1-4 against Ellen Joyce of Ireland in the women's 48kg pre-quarterfinals.

On Thursday, Anshika's challenge in the women's 75kg category ended in the pre-quarterfinals after she lost by RSC against China's Shengjie Gong.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

indian boxingbudva montenegroworld boxing u-19 championshipsprachi tokasmegha sheokand

More From Rediff

Pankaj Advani Is World Billiards Champion Again!

Pankaj Advani Is World Billiards Champion Again!
'Disrespectful': Trump Blasts LeBron James Over Anthem Gestures

'Disrespectful': Trump Blasts LeBron James Over Anthem Gestures
NUSC To Make History In Indian Football League

NUSC To Make History In Indian Football League

Related Stories

Prachi Tokas Guarantees India's First Medal At U-19 World Boxing Championships

Prachi Tokas Guarantees India's First Medal At U-19 World Boxing Championships

Web Stories

India's 10 Leading Causes of Death

India's 10 Leading Causes of Death
8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count

8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count
How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs

How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026