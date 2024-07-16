News
Meet Real Madrid's newest No 9!

Meet Real Madrid's newest No 9!

Last updated on: July 16, 2024 18:12 IST
Kylian Mbappe with Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez after signing a five-year contract

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe with Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez after signing a five-year contract. Photograph: Real Madrid/X

LaLiga giants Real Madrid unveiled their latest Galactico, French captain Kylian Mbappe in front of a packed crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, July 16.

 

In the presence of his family and his mother in tears, Mbappe was introduced to the Madridistas as their new No. 9.

Calling the move a dream come true, Mbappe thanked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for making the move possible.

'It's incredible day for me,' Mbappé told the crowd, in Spanish.

'Since being a kid I dreamed about playing for Madrid and today I'm here. It means a lot to me.

Kylian Mbappe in a Real Madrid jersey 

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappé wearing Real Madrid shirt during his unveiling at the Santiago Bernabéu. Photograph: Real Madrid/X

The forward had joined the club on June 3.

Real Madrid signed Mbappe as a free agent in a five-year deal after the Frenchman's contract expired at Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

The France captain won six Ligue 1 titles in seven seasons and signed off from the French club as their all-time top scorer with 255 goals.

AGENCIES
