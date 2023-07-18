Meet 'Kashmir Ki Kali' Saina Nehwal

After finishing the Amarnath Yatra, Saina Nehwal is enjoying the beautiful sights around Kashmir.



The Olympic medallist visited all the famous tourist spots around Srinagar including the Dal Lake, Zero Bridge and Nishat Gardens.

She also enjoyed the gondola ride in the snow capped mountains at the popular tourist destination, Gulmarg.





IMAGE: Saina Nehwal poses in traditional Kashmiri attire. Photographs: Saina Nehwal/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Kashmir ki Kali', Saina Nehwal captioned her Instagram post.

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal at Dal Lake

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal at Zero Bridge.

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal with her parents Harvir Singh and Usha.

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal enjoys the gondola ride in Gulmarg.

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal in beautiful Sonamarg.