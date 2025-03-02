HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Meet India's new shot put queen!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 02, 2025 21:27 IST

India's Krishna Jayasankar, currently studying in the USA, broke the women's shot put indoor national record when she won the bronze medal at the Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championship in Albuquerque with an effort of 16.03m.

IMAGE: Krishna Jayasankar effortlessly dominated the shot put event. Photograph: Kind Courtesy thefranchiselv/Instagram

The 22-year-old Krishna, who was representing University of Nevada, bettered the previous Indian indoor national record of 15.54m set by Maharashtra's Poornarao Rane in 2023.

Krishna's 16.03m effort on Saturday came in the last round.

 

Two Colorado throwers, Mya Lensar (19.02m) and Gabby Morns (17.09m), took the gold and silver respectively in the indoor event held in Albuquerque in New Mexico state.

Krishna is the daughter of former international basketball players Jayasankar Menon and Prasanna.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
