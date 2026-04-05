HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Meenakshi, Jaismine secure podium finish at Asian Boxing Championships

Meenakshi, Jaismine secure podium finish at Asian Boxing Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

Last updated on: April 05, 2026 18:30 IST

x

Indian women boxers Meenakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria lead the charge at the Asian Boxing Championships, securing semifinal berths and guaranteeing medals for the entire Indian contingent.

Meenakshi Hooda

IMAGE: Meenakshi Hooda got the better of Japan's Yuka Sadamatsu to advance to the semifinals in the 48kg category. Photograph: Asian Boxing 

Key Points

  • Meenakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria advance to the semifinals of the Asian Boxing Championships, ensuring medals for the Indian women's boxing team.
  • Lokesh, Akash, and Harsh Choudhary secure semifinal spots in the men's section.
  • Meenakshi defeats Japan's Yuka Sadamatsu with a unanimous 5-0 decision in the 48kg category.
  • Jaismine Lamboria dominates China's Ziyi Chen with a 5-0 victory in the 57kg division.

Indian women's boxing contingent continued its impressive run at the the Asian Boxing Championships as reigning world champions Meenakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria stormed to the semifinals in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Sunday.

The pair's wins ensured the entire Indian women's contingent will finish on the podium.

 

In the men's section, triumphs for Lokesh, Akash, and Harsh Choudhary too made their way to the last-four stage.

Meenakshi breezes past Sadamatsu

Meenakshi produced a composed and commanding display to defeat Japan's Yuka Sadamatsu by a unanimous 5-0 decision, controlling the women's 48kg category bout with sharp combinations and ring awareness.

Jaismine matched that intensity in the 57kg division, outclassing China's Ziyi Chen with an equally dominant 5-0 verdict to book her place in the semifinals.

Jaismine

IMAGE: Jaismine Lamboria with the Indian coaching team at the Asian Boxing Championships. Photograph: Asian Boxing

Lokesh, Akash have it easy

In the men's section, Lokesh (85kg) booked his place in the next round with a clinical 5-0 win over Korea's Gichae Kim, showcasing control and precision throughout the bout.

Akash (75kg) followed with a dominant 5-0 victory against Turkmenistan's Yhlas Bagtyyarov, while Harsh Choudhary (90kg) delivered a strong performance to overcome Kyrgyz Republic's Tynystan Alybaev and move into the semifinals.

India now has six boxers in the men's semifinals. Ankush (80kg), however, bowed out after a loss to Jordan's Hussein Iashaish.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Nikhat leads gold rush, Jaismine stuns Oly star amid BFI rift
Nikhat leads gold rush, Jaismine stuns Oly star amid BFI rift
Nikhat Zareen Leads Indian Contingent to Asian Boxing Championships Semifinals
Nikhat Zareen Leads Indian Contingent to Asian Boxing Championships Semifinals
Three Indians in Asian junior boxing final
Three Indians in Asian junior boxing final
Boxing Nationals: Jaismine, Simranjit cruise to semis
Boxing Nationals: Jaismine, Simranjit cruise to semis
Asian Games: Lovlina bags silver; Parveen signs off with bronze
Asian Games: Lovlina bags silver; Parveen signs off with bronze

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!1:04

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall0:49

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall

Disha Patani Sets the Ramp on Fire at Bombay Times Fashion Week1:05

Disha Patani Sets the Ramp on Fire at Bombay Times...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO