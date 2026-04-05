Meenakshi, Jaismine secure podium finish at Asian Boxing Championships

Indian women boxers Meenakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria lead the charge at the Asian Boxing Championships, securing semifinal berths and guaranteeing medals for the entire Indian contingent.

IMAGE: Meenakshi Hooda got the better of Japan's Yuka Sadamatsu to advance to the semifinals in the 48kg category. Photograph: Asian Boxing

Key Points Meenakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria advance to the semifinals of the Asian Boxing Championships, ensuring medals for the Indian women's boxing team.

Lokesh, Akash, and Harsh Choudhary secure semifinal spots in the men's section.

Meenakshi defeats Japan's Yuka Sadamatsu with a unanimous 5-0 decision in the 48kg category.

Jaismine Lamboria dominates China's Ziyi Chen with a 5-0 victory in the 57kg division.

Indian women's boxing contingent continued its impressive run at the the Asian Boxing Championships as reigning world champions Meenakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria stormed to the semifinals in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Sunday.

The pair's wins ensured the entire Indian women's contingent will finish on the podium.

In the men's section, triumphs for Lokesh, Akash, and Harsh Choudhary too made their way to the last-four stage.

Meenakshi breezes past Sadamatsu

Meenakshi produced a composed and commanding display to defeat Japan's Yuka Sadamatsu by a unanimous 5-0 decision, controlling the women's 48kg category bout with sharp combinations and ring awareness.

Jaismine matched that intensity in the 57kg division, outclassing China's Ziyi Chen with an equally dominant 5-0 verdict to book her place in the semifinals.

IMAGE: Jaismine Lamboria with the Indian coaching team at the Asian Boxing Championships. Photograph: Asian Boxing

Lokesh, Akash have it easy

In the men's section, Lokesh (85kg) booked his place in the next round with a clinical 5-0 win over Korea's Gichae Kim, showcasing control and precision throughout the bout.

Akash (75kg) followed with a dominant 5-0 victory against Turkmenistan's Yhlas Bagtyyarov, while Harsh Choudhary (90kg) delivered a strong performance to overcome Kyrgyz Republic's Tynystan Alybaev and move into the semifinals.

India now has six boxers in the men's semifinals. Ankush (80kg), however, bowed out after a loss to Jordan's Hussein Iashaish.