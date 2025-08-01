HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Medvedev's season goes from bad to worse

Medvedev's season goes from bad to worse

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 01, 2025 11:47 IST

x

World number two Gauff clawed her way back from a set down to defeat Russian Veronika Kudermetova 4–6, 7–5, 6–2 in a match that stretched over two and a half hours.

Daniil Medvedev plays a shot against Australia's Alexei Popyrin during third round play at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev plays a shot against Australia's Alexei Popyrin during third round play at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday . Photograph: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images/Reuters

Top seed Coco Gauff staged a thrilling comeback to reach the last 16 of the Canadian Open on Thursday, while former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of the men's tournament by Australian Alexei Popyrin.

World number two Gauff clawed her way back from a set down to defeat Russian Veronika Kudermetova 4–6, 7–5, 6–2 in a match that stretched over two and a half hours.

 

"It was a tough match today," the French Open champion said.

"I thought I did well mentally, especially on the return. I was playing an opponent who served really well. Obviously, I would have liked to serve better, but I'm just happy to get through."

Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska stunned American eighth seed Emma Navarro 7–5, 6–4 while Russian fourth seed Mirra Andreeva also exited the tournament, losing 7–6(5) 6–4 to American McCartney Kessler.

Ninth seed Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan saw off Romanian Jaqueline Cristian 6–0 7–6(5).

On the men's side, Alex Michelsen toppled third seed Lorenzo Musetti 3–6, 7–6(4), 6–4 in a gripping third-round contest.

The American 26th seed shrugged off a sluggish start to unleash a barrage of big hitting and keep the Italian on the ropes.

The shocks kept coming as 10th seed Medvedev was stunned by 18th seed Popyrin 5–7, 6–4, 6–4, while German top seed Alexander Zverev had to come from a set down to defeat Italian Matteo Arnaldi 6-7(5), 6–3, 6–2 to claim his 500th tour-level match win.

Eighth seed Casper Ruud from Norway beat Portugal's Nuno Borges 7–5, 6–4, fifth seed Holger Rune cruised past Alexandre Muller 6–2, 6–4, and Francisco Cerundolo defeated his Argentine compatriot Tomas Etcheverry 6–3. 6–4.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BCCI announces latest Bumrah update
BCCI announces latest Bumrah update
Can Jamil spark India's AFC Asian Cup dream?
Can Jamil spark India's AFC Asian Cup dream?
Set back for Real Madrid ahead of new LaLiga season
Set back for Real Madrid ahead of new LaLiga season
'How Long Must He Wait?'
'How Long Must He Wait?'
Chahal Reveals: Never Cheated, Had Suicidal Thoughts
Chahal Reveals: Never Cheated, Had Suicidal Thoughts

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

webstory image 2

Taapsee's Top 10

webstory image 3

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

VIDEOS

'Go and arrest Mohan Bhagwat': Ex-ATS officer's shocking revelation4:11

'Go and arrest Mohan Bhagwat': Ex-ATS officer's shocking...

Japanese devotees perform yagna for world peace at Jambukeswarar Temple2:39

Japanese devotees perform yagna for world peace at...

INDIA bloc MPs protest outside Parliament over SIR in Bihar1:54

INDIA bloc MPs protest outside Parliament over SIR in Bihar

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD