Medvedev's meltdown, match-point escape steal the show in Vienna

Daniil Medvedev staged a remarkable comeback, saving a match point against Cameron Norrie at the Vienna Open on Thursday, to reach his 100th tour-level quarter-final and boost his ATP Finals qualification hopes.

IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his round of 16 match against Britain's Cameron Norrie. Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters

Key Points Daniil Medvedev defeated Britain's Cameron Norrie 4-6 6-3 7-6(1) at the Vienna Open on Thursday.

Medvedev saved a match point and recovered from a break down in the final set to secure the win.

This victory marks Medvedev's 100th tour-level quarter-final and extends his winning streak to six matches after successfully defending his title at last week's Almaty Open.

The Russian's win keeps alive his chances of securing a spot at the season-ending ATP Finals.

Carlos Alcaraz also earned his 60th tour-level quarter-final appearance at the Vienna Open, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Daniil Medvedev punched and slapped the court in frustration before producing a remarkable escape to beat Britain's Cameron Norrie 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) at the Vienna Open on Thursday and reach his 100th tour-level quarter-final.

Medvedev's Remarkable Comeback

The former world number one extended his winning streak to six matches after successfully defending his title at last week's Almaty Open.

After dropping the opening set, the third seed fought back to force a decider and twice recovered from a break down in the third, saving a match point when Norrie served for victory before dominating the tiebreak 7-1.

Medvedev's frustrations spilled over early in the final set when he repeatedly bent down and struck the court after falling 0-2 behind, but the Russian regrouped to complete the win and keep alive his chances of securing a spot at the season-ending ATP Finals.

Looking Ahead In Vienna

Medvedev will next face French qualifier Adrian Mannarino, who stunned eighth seed Jakub Mensik in the round of 16.

Carlos Alcaraz also later earned his 60th tour-level quarter-final appearance with a 6-1, 7-6(11) victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round of the Vienna Open, saving four set points in a dramatic second-set tiebreak.