HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Medvedev to meet Griekspoor in Dubai Open final

Medvedev to meet Griekspoor in Dubai Open final

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2026 10:40 IST

x

Daniil Medvedev will be gunning for his second Dubai title, after a dominant performance against Felix Auger-Aliassime, when he takes on Tallon Griekspoor in the Dubai Tennis Championships final.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev stretches for a return during the ATP 500 Dubai Championships semi-final against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime at Dubai Tennis Stadium, UAE, on Friday.

IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev stretches for a return during the ATP 500 Dubai Championships semi-final against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime, at Dubai Tennis stadium, UAE, on Friday. Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Daniil Medvedev advances to the Dubai Tennis Championships final, seeking his second title at the event.
  • Medvedev defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets, showcasing dominant form.
  • Tallon Griekspoor upset Andrey Rublev, battling through injury to reach the Dubai final.
  • Griekspoor secures his first ATP 500 final appearance after a series of top-20 wins.
  • The Dubai final presents Medvedev with an opportunity to win a tournament for the second time in his career.

Daniil Medvedev reached the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Friday and will face unseeded Tallon Griekspoor as the Russian attempts to achieve something that has eluded him throughout his stellar career -- winning the same tournament twice.

Former world number one Medvedev demolished top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 6-2 in an 83-minute semi-final, setting up a title clash that could see him claim a second Dubai crown to go with his 2023 triumph.

 

Medvedev, who has won 22 titles at 22 different tournaments, arrived in Dubai with a point to prove after early exits in Rotterdam and Doha.

However, the third seed has been in scintillating form in Dubai, dispatching Shang Juncheng, Stan Wawrinka, Jenson Brooksby and Auger-Aliassime -- all in straight sets.

"It has been an amazing four matches, probably playing better and better each match, today being the best performance," said Medvedev.

"If I can put in an even better performance tomorrow, I will have my chances to win and that is what I am going to try to do."

Griekspoor's Upset Victory

Tallon Griekspoor of The Netherlands celebrates victory over Russia's Andrey Rublev in the semi-final.

IMAGE: Tallon Griekspoor of The Netherlands celebrates victory over Russia's Andrey Rublev in the semi-final. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Standing in his way will be Griekspoor, who continued his giant-killing run by beating fifth seed Andrey Rublev 7-5 7-6(6) in the other semi-final.

The Dutchman denied the 2022 champion, who also finished runner-up the following year, another shot at the Dubai trophy, saving two set points in the second-set tiebreak.

"No idea how I pulled off this one, I could barely walk at the end of the first set," said Griekspoor, who took a medical timeout for treatment in the opening set.

"He served extremely well. I got very lucky in the tiebreak to win it in two sets ... I landed with a serve and felt something in my hamstring.

"If he had won the tiebreak, I don't know if I would have continued."

It marked three consecutive top-20 wins for Griekspoor for the first time in his career after he beat second seed Alexander Bublik and Jakub Mensik en route to the final.

Griekspoor, who has won three ATP 250 titles in his career, will be looking to add a first ATP 500 trophy to his collection when he faces Medvedev.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will India Field Rinku For Windies Game?
Will India Field Rinku For Windies Game?
Security guard tackles Messi during Inter Miami match
Security guard tackles Messi during Inter Miami match
How Jacks, Ahmed Late Assault Revived Pakistan's Hopes
How Jacks, Ahmed Late Assault Revived Pakistan's Hopes
Wolves beat Villa; avoid unwanted Premier League record
Wolves beat Villa; avoid unwanted Premier League record
Lovlina, Nikhat to lead India at Asian Boxing Championships
Lovlina, Nikhat to lead India at Asian Boxing Championships

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Vayu Shakti: IAF Unleashes Full Air Dominance with Tejas, Rafale, Sukhoi, and Apache3:16

Vayu Shakti: IAF Unleashes Full Air Dominance with Tejas,...

Devotees play with colours at Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan2:13

Devotees play with colours at Banke Bihari temple in...

CM Dhami shares heartwarming interaction with young girl0:37

CM Dhami shares heartwarming interaction with young girl

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO