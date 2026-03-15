Medvedev: 'I'm a bit too old. I'm not Next Gen anymore'

Daniil Medvedev played down his Indian Wells semi-final win over Carlos Alcaraz, saying the Spaniard and Jannik Sinner remain on a different level from the rest of the ATP Tour.

IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev greets Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the net after winning the BNP Paribas Open semifinal at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Saturday. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Key Points Daniil Medvedev defeated world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 7-6(3) in the Indian Wells Masters semi-final.

Despite the win, Medvedev said Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are still ahead of the rest of the tour.

Medvedev compared the duo’s dominance to the era of the Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Daniil Medvedev said his Indian Wells semi-final win over Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday would prove nothing more than a temporary setback for the Spaniard, and that he and Jannik Sinner were playing at a totally different level from the rest of the tour.

Medvedev beat the world number one 6-3, 7-6(3) to end his 16-match winning start to the year and ruin the seven-times Grand Slam champion's bid for a third Indian Wells title.

After bring overshadowed for so long by the "Big Three" of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the 30-year-old Medvedev and his peers have found it just as tough against the dominant duo of Alcaraz and Sinner, who have won 10 of the last 11 Grand Slams.

Asked if Saturday's win showed the young guns were not completely out of reach, Medvedev said he was too old to be thinking about catching them.

"I don't care too much about these things, because I'm already, first of all, a bit too old. I'm not Next Gen anymore," Medvedev, who will play Sinner in the final, told reporters.

"I had a tough year last year, so even more perspective now that I need to do my best, that's it. Jannik and Carlos are far better than all of us. Only one match we can beat them ... they are so good. They are so much better than us.

"Djokovic, Federer, Nadal were so much better than us. But Djokovic, Nadal, and Jannik and Carlos are probably also better than all the ones that were there before. They would struggle against them. It is what it is."

Medvedev said that while the 22-year-old Alcaraz would probably be the favourite every time they meet, he had to go into their matches thinking he can win.

"Maybe I play 10 matches against Carlos, probably I'm going to lose more than I'm going to win," he added.

"But whenever I go on court, I need to believe in myself, I need to do my best, and try to win as much as I can."

Sinner impressed by aggressive Medvedev's return to form

World number two Jannik Sinner said Daniil Medvedev had found his best form again ahead of Sunday's Indian Wells title clash between the duo, heaping praise on the Russian's serving and returns in a solid start to the season.

Speaking after beating Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, and before Medvedev sealed a final spot by defeating top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner said the 2021 U.S. Open champion had become noticeably more aggressive this season.

Medvedev endured a disappointing 2025 campaign in which he failed to go past the second round at the Grand Slams and only lifted one title in Almaty but he has been rejuvenated this year, winning trophies in Brisbane and Dubai.

"He's back to very high level. Very big serve, I feel like. He's returning very well, very deep," Sinner told reporters.

"Everyone's trying to be slightly more aggressive. Sascha (Zverev) tried to be more aggressive. He didn't play his best today, but everyone is trying to push."

Sinner and Medvedev have played 15 times in their career with the Italian edging their head-to-head record 8-7.

They will face off for the first time since the season-ending ATP Finals in 2024, when Sinner won his third straight match against the 30-year-old.

"Daniil has found a good, good balance on court, winning a title in Dubai, coming here, making great results," he added.

"But also the last time we played was quite a while (ago) now. So let's see what's coming."

Through to his maiden final in the Californian desert, Sinner is seeking his first title of the year.

"Of course, the next one will be a very tough test, but I'm extremely happy," he said. "We have improved this week, in this tournament, and that for me was the most important part."