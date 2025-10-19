HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Medvedev ends 882-day title drought with Almaty Open win

Medvedev ends 882-day title drought with Almaty Open win

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 19, 2025 19:46 IST

x

Daniil Medvedev

IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev ended an 882-day wait for his 21st ATP Tour title on the ATP tour when he beat Corentin Moutet 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the Almaty Open final on Sunday.

Russian Medvedev, 29, last won a title at the Italian Open in May 2023 and has lost six finals since, including at the U.S. Open and Australian Open.

"It continues my funny story of 21 titles in 21 different cities," former U.S. Open champion Medvedev said.

 

Medvedev, ranked 14th in the world, struggled with unforced errors against Frenchman Moutet, who was chasing his maiden ATP title.

The Russian made 13 unforced errors in the first two sets while Moutet had only four but Medvedev served three aces in the decider and held his nerve to prevail.

"I was not super happy with how I played in some moments of the match, but to win feels amazing. In the most important points I played good," Medvedev said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Tanvi wins silver, ends 17-year wait
Tanvi wins silver, ends 17-year wait
Iyer fails to find form against Hazlewood
Iyer fails to find form against Hazlewood
Kohli, Rohit flop as Australia rout India in 1st ODI
Kohli, Rohit flop as Australia rout India in 1st ODI
Captain Gill on what went wrong for India in Perth ODI
Captain Gill on what went wrong for India in Perth ODI
SEE: Fans Keep Spirits High in Stop-Start Perth ODI
SEE: Fans Keep Spirits High in Stop-Start Perth ODI

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 2

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 3

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

VIDEOS

People across the country flock to jewellery shops on the occasion of Dhanteras2:43

People across the country flock to jewellery shops on the...

India's Most Expensive Sweet: Rs 1,11,000 per Kg Will Shock You!6:08

India's Most Expensive Sweet: Rs 1,11,000 per Kg Will...

Kupwara's Tangdhar village sees snow-covered mountains along LoC1:17

Kupwara's Tangdhar village sees snow-covered mountains...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO