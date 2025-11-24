HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Medvedev, Bopanna in same squad for WTL's India debut

Medvedev, Bopanna in same squad for WTL's India debut

Source: PTI
November 24, 2025 15:00 IST

Rohan Bopanna

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna will represent Game Changers Falcons, which includes Daniil Medvedev, Magda Linette and Sahaja Yamalapalli, in World Tennis League, to be held in Bengaluru from December 17 to 20. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Russian star Daniil Medvedev and Indian veteran Rohan Bopanna will play in the same squad, while Sumit Nagal is part of a side that features former world number 6 Gael Monfils for the World Tennis League, to be held in Bengaluru from December 17 to 20.

Nick Kyrgios and Canadian star Denis Shapovalov are the other big draws that will headline the franchise-based event comprising four teams.

The 2025 edition will feature 16 international and Indian players across four teams, at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, marking the league's first staging outside the UAE after three seasons.

 

Fresh from his Almaty Open title last month, world number 13 Medvedev will turn out for defending champions Game Changers Falcons, teaming up with doubles great Rohan Bopanna among others.

"The squad is led by Medvedev's court dominance and Bopanna's doubles expertise. With Magda (Linette) and Sahaja (Yamalapalli) adding depth and versatility, we are looking at a power-packed season ahead," Game Changers Falcons's Amandeep Singh stated.

Shapovalov leads deubtants VB Realty Hawks, who also feature India's Yuki Bhambri.

"Shapovalov's explosive style, paired with the consistency of Bhambri and the resilience of Svitolina and Maaya, makes us a dynamic and adaptive unit," Vashu Bhagnani, owner of VB Realty Hawks, said.

Kyrgios, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist, will represent Aussie Mavericks Kites.

"With Kyrgios' explosive serve and big-match temperament, Kostyuk's aggression, and strong Indian representation through Dhakshineshwar and Ankita Raina, the Aussie Mavericks Kites are built for high-impact, winning tennis," stated Dr Umed Shekhawat of Aussie Mavericks Kites.

Monfils will spearhead AOS Eagles alongside Nagal.

"Monfils's charisma, Nagal's hunger, and the balanced depth with Paula and Shrivalli bring a lineup that is here to dominate WTL," said Satender Pal Chhabra.

Team line-ups:

Game Changers Falcons: Daniil Medvedev, Rohan Bopanna, Magda Linette and Sahaja Yamalapalli.

VB Realty Hawks: Denis Shapovalov, Yuki Bhambri, Elina Svitolina and Maaya Revathi.

Aussie Mavericks Kites: Nick Kyrgios, Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Marta Kostyuk and Ankita Raina.

AOS Eagles: Gael Monfils, Sumit Nagal, Paula Badosa and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
