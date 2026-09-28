Asian Games: Who Leads The Medals Tally After Day 9?

Discover the latest Asian Games medals tally after Day 9, revealing China's overwhelming dominance and India's current standing among the top sporting nations.

Key Points China leads the Asian Games medals tally with 132 gold, 53 silver, and 45 bronze medals, totaling 230.

Japan is in second place with 41 gold, 68 silver, and 63 bronze medals, accumulating 172 in total.

South Korea ranks third, securing 21 gold, 26 silver, and 43 bronze medals, for a total of 90.

India stands at 12th position with 4 gold, 20 silver, and 21 bronze medals, summing up to 45.

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Thailand are also among the top contenders, showcasing strong performances.

Following is the medals tally after Day 9 of the Asian Games here on Monday.