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Asian Games: Who Leads The Medals Tally After Day 9?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 28, 2026 20:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the latest Asian Games medals tally after Day 9, revealing China's overwhelming dominance and India's current standing among the top sporting nations.

Key Points

  • China leads the Asian Games medals tally with 132 gold, 53 silver, and 45 bronze medals, totaling 230.
  • Japan is in second place with 41 gold, 68 silver, and 63 bronze medals, accumulating 172 in total.
  • South Korea ranks third, securing 21 gold, 26 silver, and 43 bronze medals, for a total of 90.
  • India stands at 12th position with 4 gold, 20 silver, and 21 bronze medals, summing up to 45.
  • Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Thailand are also among the top contenders, showcasing strong performances.

Following is the medals tally after Day 9 of the Asian Games here on Monday.

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1China1325345230
2Japan416863172
3South Korea21264390
4Uzbekistan12171342
5Kazakhstan9132345
6Thailand981330
7Bahrain92314
8Iran815932
9North Korea75517
10Malaysia63918
11Hong Kong5121734
12India4202145
13Chinese Taipei382334
14Qatar3227
15Indonesia252027
16Singapore25310
17Philippines221014
18Tajikistan2215
19Kuwait2125
20Macao1416
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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