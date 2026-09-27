Home  » Sports » Asian Games Day 8: China Leads Medal Tally, India At 12th

Asian Games Day 8: China Leads Medal Tally, India At 12th

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 27, 2026 22:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover the latest Asian Games medal tally after Day 8, highlighting China's dominant performance and India's current standing among the top nations.

Key Points

  • China leads the Asian Games medal tally with 205 medals after Day 8.
  • Japan and South Korea hold the second and third positions respectively.
  • India is currently ranked 12th, having secured 37 medals in total.
  • The top 20 countries are listed with their gold, silver, and bronze counts.

Following is the medals tally after Day 8 of the Asian Games here on Sunday.

Asian Games Medal Standings

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 119 48 38 205 2 Japan 37 62 58 157 3 South Korea 21 23 39 83 4 Uzbekistan 10 17 11 38 5 Kazakhstan 9 10 21 40 6 Thailand 9 7 10 26 7 Bahrain 8 2 3 13 8 Iran 7 14 8 29 9 North Korea 6 5 4 15 10 Malaysia 6 2 8 16 11 Hong Kong 5 12 15 32 12 India 4 16 17 37 13 Chinese Taipei 3 7 19 29 14 Indonesia 2 5 17 24 15 Singapore 2 5 3 10 16 Philippines 2 2 8 12 17 Qatar 2 2 1 5 17 Tajikistan 2 2 1 5 19 Kuwait 2 1 2 5 20 Macao 1 4 1 6.

 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

asian gamesmedal tallychinaindiasports

More From Rediff

PIX: Spain edge past England in Nations League thriller

PIX: Spain edge past England in Nations League thriller
Mbappe diagnosed with knee hyperextension after France match

Mbappe diagnosed with knee hyperextension after France match
India's chess stars keep medal hopes alive at 46th Olympiad

India's chess stars keep medal hopes alive at 46th Olympiad

Related Stories

China Dominates Asian Games Medals Tally After Day 7

China Dominates Asian Games Medals Tally After Day 7

Web Stories

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Arrives September 26

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Arrives September 26
OnePlus 13s 16 GB RAM Variant Arrives

OnePlus 13s 16 GB RAM Variant Arrives
World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026

World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026