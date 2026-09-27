Asian Games Day 8: China Leads Medal Tally, India At 12th

Discover the latest Asian Games medal tally after Day 8, highlighting China's dominant performance and India's current standing among the top nations.
Key Points
- China leads the Asian Games medal tally with 205 medals after Day 8.
- Japan and South Korea hold the second and third positions respectively.
- India is currently ranked 12th, having secured 37 medals in total.
- The top 20 countries are listed with their gold, silver, and bronze counts.
Following is the medals tally after Day 8 of the Asian Games here on Sunday.
Asian Games Medal Standings
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 119 48 38 205 2 Japan 37 62 58 157 3 South Korea 21 23 39 83 4 Uzbekistan 10 17 11 38 5 Kazakhstan 9 10 21 40 6 Thailand 9 7 10 26 7 Bahrain 8 2 3 13 8 Iran 7 14 8 29 9 North Korea 6 5 4 15 10 Malaysia 6 2 8 16 11 Hong Kong 5 12 15 32 12 India 4 16 17 37 13 Chinese Taipei 3 7 19 29 14 Indonesia 2 5 17 24 15 Singapore 2 5 3 10 16 Philippines 2 2 8 12 17 Qatar 2 2 1 5 17 Tajikistan 2 2 1 5 19 Kuwait 2 1 2 5 20 Macao 1 4 1 6.