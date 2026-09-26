Home  » Sports » China Dominates Asian Games Medals Tally After Day 7

China Dominates Asian Games Medals Tally After Day 7

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 26, 2026 21:17 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover the latest Asian Games medals tally after Day 7, revealing China's commanding lead, Japan and Korea's strong performances, and India's position in the top ten.

Key Points

  • China leads the Asian Games medals tally with an impressive 176 total medals, including 107 gold, after Day 7 of the competition.
  • Japan and Korea secure the second and third positions respectively, demonstrating strong performances with 129 and 73 total medals.
  • India is currently ranked tenth in the overall standings, having accumulated 30 medals, comprising 4 gold, 12 silver, and 14 bronze.
  • Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are also among the top five nations, highlighting significant athletic achievements from Central Asian countries.
  • A total of 39 countries have successfully secured at least one medal by the conclusion of Day 7 at the Asian Games.

Following is the medals tally after Day 7 of the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Asian Games Day 7 Top Performers

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

 

1. China 107 41 28 176

2. Japan 31 49 49 129

3. Korea 16 21 36 73

4. Uzbekistan 8 17 9 34

5. Kazakhstan 8 8 19 35

6. Thailand 8 7 9 24

7. Iran 7 14 7 28

8. Bahrain 7 2 2 11

9. North Korea 5 5 4 14

India's Position and Other Nations

10. India 4 12 14 30

11. Hong Kong 4 11 14 29

12. Malaysia 4 1 7 12

13. Chinese Taipei 2 5 17 24

14. Indonesia 2 4 17 23

15. Philippines 2 2 6 10

16. Qatar 2 2 1 5

17. Kuwait 2 1 2 5

18. Tajikistan 2 1 1 4

19. Singapore 1 5 3 9

20. Macao, China 1 4 1 6

21. Vietnam 1 1 16 18

22. Jordan 1 1 1 3

22. Myanmar 1 1 1 3

24. Saudi Arabia 0 2 5 7

25. Kyrgyzstan 0 1 3 4

26. Afghanistan 0 1 2 3

26. Iraq 0 1 2 3

28. Lebanon 0 1 1 2

28. Oman 0 1 1 2

30. Sri Lanka 0 1 0 1

30. Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1

30. UAE 0 1 0 1

33. Cambodia 0 0 4 4

33. Pakistan 0 0 4 4

35. Nepal 0 0 2 2

36. Bangladesh 0 0 1 1

36. Brunei 0 0 1 1

36. Mongolia 0 0 1 1

36. Syria 0 0 1 1

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

asian gamesmedals tallychina sportsindia sportssports news

More From Rediff

Russell takes Azerbaijan F1 GP pole as Antonelli crashes

Russell takes Azerbaijan F1 GP pole as Antonelli crashes
Man City guilty of Premier League financial rules breaches

Man City guilty of Premier League financial rules breaches
Asian Games 2026: India's Full Schedule For September 26

Asian Games 2026: India's Full Schedule For September 26

Related Stories

China Leads Asian Games Medal Count After Day Three

China Leads Asian Games Medal Count After Day Three

Web Stories

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Arrives September 26

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Arrives September 26
OnePlus 13s 16 GB RAM Variant Arrives

OnePlus 13s 16 GB RAM Variant Arrives
World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026

World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026