China Dominates Asian Games Medals Tally After Day 7

Discover the latest Asian Games medals tally after Day 7, revealing China's commanding lead, Japan and Korea's strong performances, and India's position in the top ten.

Key Points China leads the Asian Games medals tally with an impressive 176 total medals, including 107 gold, after Day 7 of the competition.

Japan and Korea secure the second and third positions respectively, demonstrating strong performances with 129 and 73 total medals.

India is currently ranked tenth in the overall standings, having accumulated 30 medals, comprising 4 gold, 12 silver, and 14 bronze.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are also among the top five nations, highlighting significant athletic achievements from Central Asian countries.

A total of 39 countries have successfully secured at least one medal by the conclusion of Day 7 at the Asian Games.

Following is the medals tally after Day 7 of the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Asian Games Day 7 Top Performers

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1. China 107 41 28 176

2. Japan 31 49 49 129

3. Korea 16 21 36 73

4. Uzbekistan 8 17 9 34

5. Kazakhstan 8 8 19 35

6. Thailand 8 7 9 24

7. Iran 7 14 7 28

8. Bahrain 7 2 2 11

9. North Korea 5 5 4 14

India's Position and Other Nations

10. India 4 12 14 30

11. Hong Kong 4 11 14 29

12. Malaysia 4 1 7 12

13. Chinese Taipei 2 5 17 24

14. Indonesia 2 4 17 23

15. Philippines 2 2 6 10

16. Qatar 2 2 1 5

17. Kuwait 2 1 2 5

18. Tajikistan 2 1 1 4

19. Singapore 1 5 3 9

20. Macao, China 1 4 1 6

21. Vietnam 1 1 16 18

22. Jordan 1 1 1 3

22. Myanmar 1 1 1 3

24. Saudi Arabia 0 2 5 7

25. Kyrgyzstan 0 1 3 4

26. Afghanistan 0 1 2 3

26. Iraq 0 1 2 3

28. Lebanon 0 1 1 2

28. Oman 0 1 1 2

30. Sri Lanka 0 1 0 1

30. Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1

30. UAE 0 1 0 1

33. Cambodia 0 0 4 4

33. Pakistan 0 0 4 4

35. Nepal 0 0 2 2

36. Bangladesh 0 0 1 1

36. Brunei 0 0 1 1

36. Mongolia 0 0 1 1

36. Syria 0 0 1 1