China Dominates Asian Games Medals Tally After Day 7

Discover the latest Asian Games medals tally after Day 7, revealing China's commanding lead, Japan and Korea's strong performances, and India's position in the top ten.
Key Points
- China leads the Asian Games medals tally with an impressive 176 total medals, including 107 gold, after Day 7 of the competition.
- Japan and Korea secure the second and third positions respectively, demonstrating strong performances with 129 and 73 total medals.
- India is currently ranked tenth in the overall standings, having accumulated 30 medals, comprising 4 gold, 12 silver, and 14 bronze.
- Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are also among the top five nations, highlighting significant athletic achievements from Central Asian countries.
- A total of 39 countries have successfully secured at least one medal by the conclusion of Day 7 at the Asian Games.
Following is the medals tally after Day 7 of the Asian Games here on Saturday.
Asian Games Day 7 Top Performers
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1. China 107 41 28 176
2. Japan 31 49 49 129
3. Korea 16 21 36 73
4. Uzbekistan 8 17 9 34
5. Kazakhstan 8 8 19 35
6. Thailand 8 7 9 24
7. Iran 7 14 7 28
8. Bahrain 7 2 2 11
9. North Korea 5 5 4 14
India's Position and Other Nations
10. India 4 12 14 30
11. Hong Kong 4 11 14 29
12. Malaysia 4 1 7 12
13. Chinese Taipei 2 5 17 24
14. Indonesia 2 4 17 23
15. Philippines 2 2 6 10
16. Qatar 2 2 1 5
17. Kuwait 2 1 2 5
18. Tajikistan 2 1 1 4
19. Singapore 1 5 3 9
20. Macao, China 1 4 1 6
21. Vietnam 1 1 16 18
22. Jordan 1 1 1 3
22. Myanmar 1 1 1 3
24. Saudi Arabia 0 2 5 7
25. Kyrgyzstan 0 1 3 4
26. Afghanistan 0 1 2 3
26. Iraq 0 1 2 3
28. Lebanon 0 1 1 2
28. Oman 0 1 1 2
30. Sri Lanka 0 1 0 1
30. Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
30. UAE 0 1 0 1
33. Cambodia 0 0 4 4
33. Pakistan 0 0 4 4
35. Nepal 0 0 2 2
36. Bangladesh 0 0 1 1
36. Brunei 0 0 1 1
36. Mongolia 0 0 1 1
36. Syria 0 0 1 1