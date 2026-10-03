Asian Games: China Leads Medal Count, India Secures Fourth Spot

Discover the latest Asian Games medal tally after Day 14, revealing China's overwhelming dominance and India's commendable fourth-place standing among top Asian nations.
Key Points
- China leads the Asian Games medal tally with an impressive 341 medals, including 169 gold.
- Japan and South Korea hold the second and third positions respectively, showcasing strong performances.
- India is ranked fourth overall, having secured a total of 85 medals by Day 14.
- Uzbekistan and Iran complete the top six, highlighting diverse athletic achievements across Asia.
- The comprehensive tally provides a snapshot of national sporting prowess at the event.
Following is the medals tally after Day 14 of the Asian Games here on Saturday.
Asian Games Day 14 Medal Standings
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|169
|89
|83
|341
|2
|Japan
|83
|95
|91
|269
|3
|S Korea
|39
|43
|68
|150
|4
|India
|21
|27
|37
|85
|5
|Uzbekistan
|21
|25
|24
|70
|6
|Iran
|19
|18
|15
|52
|7
|Thailand
|18
|13
|21
|52
|8
|Kazakhstan
|12
|24
|48
|84
|9
|HK China
|11
|19
|24
|54
|10
|Bahrain
|11
|5
|6
|22
|11
|Malaysia
|9
|7
|16
|32
|12
|N Korea
|7
|13
|9
|29
|13
|UAE
|7
|4
|1
|12
|14
|C Taipei
|5
|17
|33
|55
|15
|Indonesia
|5
|11
|23
|39
|16
|Qatar
|5
|6
|5
|16
|17
|Philippines
|4
|9
|16
|29
|18
|Kuwait
|4
|1
|4
|9
|19
|Vietnam
|3
|3
|19
|25
|20
|Saudi Arabia
|3
|2
|9
|14