Asian Games: China Leads Medal Count, India Secures Fourth Spot

Discover the latest Asian Games medal tally after Day 14, revealing China's overwhelming dominance and India's commendable fourth-place standing among top Asian nations.

Key Points China leads the Asian Games medal tally with an impressive 341 medals, including 169 gold.

Japan and South Korea hold the second and third positions respectively, showcasing strong performances.

India is ranked fourth overall, having secured a total of 85 medals by Day 14.

Uzbekistan and Iran complete the top six, highlighting diverse athletic achievements across Asia.

The comprehensive tally provides a snapshot of national sporting prowess at the event.

Following is the medals tally after Day 14 of the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Asian Games Day 14 Medal Standings