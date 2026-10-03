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Asian Games: China Leads Medal Count, India Secures Fourth Spot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 03, 2026 21:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the latest Asian Games medal tally after Day 14, revealing China's overwhelming dominance and India's commendable fourth-place standing among top Asian nations.

Key Points

  • China leads the Asian Games medal tally with an impressive 341 medals, including 169 gold.
  • Japan and South Korea hold the second and third positions respectively, showcasing strong performances.
  • India is ranked fourth overall, having secured a total of 85 medals by Day 14.
  • Uzbekistan and Iran complete the top six, highlighting diverse athletic achievements across Asia.
  • The comprehensive tally provides a snapshot of national sporting prowess at the event.

Following is the medals tally after Day 14 of the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Asian Games Day 14 Medal Standings

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1China1698983341
2Japan839591269
3S Korea394368150
4India21273785
5Uzbekistan21252470
6Iran19181552
7Thailand18132152
8Kazakhstan12244884
9HK China11192454
10Bahrain115622
11Malaysia971632
12N Korea713929
13UAE74112
14C Taipei5173355
15Indonesia5112339
16Qatar56516
17Philippines491629
18Kuwait4149
19Vietnam331925
20Saudi Arabia32914
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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