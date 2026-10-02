Discover the latest Asian Games medals tally after Day 13, highlighting China's dominant performance and India's strong fifth-place standing.

Key Points China leads the Asian Games medals tally with a total of 316 medals, including 162 gold.

Japan and South Korea secure second and third positions respectively in the overall standings.

India is currently ranked fifth, having accumulated 76 medals by Day 13.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are also among the top eight nations in the medal count.

Following is the medals tally after Day 13 of the Asian Games here on Friday.

Current Asian Games Medals Standings

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 China 162 81 73 316

2 Japan 70 84 85 239

3 S Korea 33 39 62 134

4 Uzbekistan 20 23 22 65

5 India 16 25 35 76

6 Iran 15 17 13 45

7 Thailand 15 11 17 43

8 Kazakhstan 12 21 44 77

9 Bahrain 11 5 6 22

10 Malaysia 9 5 16 30

11 HK China 7 17 22 46

12 N Korea 7 10 9 26

13 UAE 7 4 1 12

14 Indonesia 5 8 22 35

15 Taipei 4 16 30 50

16 Philippines 4 8 16 28

17 Kuwait 4 1 4 9

18 Qatar 3 6 5 14

19 Singapore 2 8 5 15

20 Tajikistan 2 5 7 14.