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Asian Games: China Dominates Medal Tally After Day 10

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 29, 2026 21:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the latest Asian Games 2023 medal tally after Day 10, highlighting China's commanding lead and India's current standing among participating nations.

Key Points

  • China leads the Asian Games medal tally after Day 10 with a total of 254 medals, including 143 gold.
  • Japan is in second place with 183 medals, comprising 45 gold, 71 silver, and 67 bronze.
  • South Korea ranks third, having secured 95 medals, with 24 gold, 27 silver, and 44 bronze.
  • India is positioned 10th on the medal table, accumulating 52 medals: 6 gold, 21 silver, and 25 bronze.
  • Uzbekistan, Thailand, Bahrain, Iran, and Kazakhstan are also among the top 8 nations in the standings.

Following is the medals tally after Day 10 of the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1China1436249254
2Japan457167183
3South Korea24274495
4Uzbekistan14171344
5Thailand1291233
6Bahrain115420
7Iran10161137
8Kazakhstan9142548
9North Korea75618
10India6212552
11Malaysia65920
12Hong Kong5121835
13Kuwait4149
14Chinese Taipei3102437
15Indonesia372030
16Qatar35412
17Philippines331218
18Singapore26311
19Tajikistan2327
20Vietnam211720
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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