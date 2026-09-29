Asian Games: China Dominates Medal Tally After Day 10

Discover the latest Asian Games 2023 medal tally after Day 10, highlighting China's commanding lead and India's current standing among participating nations.

Key Points China leads the Asian Games medal tally after Day 10 with a total of 254 medals, including 143 gold.

Japan is in second place with 183 medals, comprising 45 gold, 71 silver, and 67 bronze.

South Korea ranks third, having secured 95 medals, with 24 gold, 27 silver, and 44 bronze.

India is positioned 10th on the medal table, accumulating 52 medals: 6 gold, 21 silver, and 25 bronze.

Uzbekistan, Thailand, Bahrain, Iran, and Kazakhstan are also among the top 8 nations in the standings.

Following is the medals tally after Day 10 of the Asian Games here on Tuesday.