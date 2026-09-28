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Manu Bhaker Returns Empty-Handed From Asian Games After 25m Pistol Exit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: September 28, 2026 10:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker's Asian Games campaign faced another setback as she failed to qualify for the 25m air-pistol final, while Esha Singh kept India's medal hopes alive.

Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker will return empty-handed from the Asian Games after failing to qualify for the final of the 25m air-pistol event. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker failed to qualify for the 25m air-pistol final at the Asian Games, finishing 11th.
  • This marks a disappointing Asian Games campaign for Bhaker, who also finished fifth in the 10m air pistol event.
  • Esha Singh advanced to the final-eight in the 25m air-pistol event, keeping India's medal hopes alive.
  • India's team medal chances were negatively impacted by Rahi Sarnobat's low score of 568.
  • Sarnobat's disastrous fourth series contributed to India being knocked out of team medal contention.

Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker will return empty-handed from the Asian Games after failing to qualify for the final of the 25m air-pistol event but Esha Singh kept India in the medal hunt by making the final-eight in Nagoya on Monday.

Manu could manage a score of 579 only that was not good enough to carry her into the final as he finished 11th.

 

Bhaker's Disappointing Campaign

It turned out to be one of the most forgettable multi-discipline campaign for Manu as she flopped in the women's 10m air pistol event earlier in the competition, finishing fifth.

India were in contention for a medal in the team event but Rahi Sarnobat missed a shot at the crucial juncture which proved costly.

The only silver lining was of 580, while Manu had a score of 579.

Sarnobat had a disastrous score of 39 in the fourth series (each series comprise five shots) and India, who could have finished on the podium, were decisively knocked out of contention.

Sarnobat finished 30th with a poor score of 568.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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