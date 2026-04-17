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Mohammedan Sporting Secure First Point Against Odisha FC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 22:30 IST

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Mohammedan Sporting Club fought to a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC, finally securing their first point in the Indian Super League season after Adison Singh's crucial equaliser.

Key Points

  • Mohammedan Sporting Club earned their first point in the Indian Super League (ISL) season with a 1-1 draw.
  • Suhair VP scored for Odisha FC just before half-time, giving them a 1-0 lead.
  • Adison Singh equalised for Mohammedan Sporting in the second half, securing the draw.
  • Mohammedan Sporting remain at the bottom of the ISL table despite the draw.

Mohammedan Sporting Club earned their first point in the Indian Super League with a gritty 1-1 draw against Odisha FC here on Friday.

Suhair VP gave Odisha the lead just before half-time, but Adison Singh's close-range finish early in the second half ensured the points were shared.

 

Key Moments In The ISL Clash

Mohammedan remain at the bottom of the table with one point from eight games, while Odisha FC move to 12th with six points from seven outings.

The deadlock was broken five minutes before the break through a swift counter-attacking move.

Isak initiated the move from deep before linking up with midfielder Lalrinfela, whose through ball released Suhair VP down the left. The forward surged into the box and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike past Padam Chettri to give Odisha a 1-0 lead.

Singh's Equaliser Secures A Point

The visitors' persistence paid off in the 56th minute when Hira Mondal made an overlapping run down the right and delivered a low cross into the box, where Adison arrived at the perfect moment to guide the ball into the top corner, levelling the scores at 1-1.

With this draw, Mohammedan Sporting will aim to build momentum and climb up the ISL standings. Odisha FC, on the other hand, will look to improve their position in the league table in their upcoming matches. The result has little impact on the top of the table.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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