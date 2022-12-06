News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » McLaughlin, Duplantis world athletes of the year

McLaughlin, Duplantis world athletes of the year

December 06, 2022 10:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sydney McLaughlin whipped the Eugene, Oregon, crowd into a frenzy when she won the 400 meters hurdles in a breathtaking 50.68 seconds. Photograph: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

American Sydney McLaughlin and Sweden's Armand "Mondo" Duplantis were named World Athletes of the Year on Monday, after a record-breaking 2022 that saw them each collect gold a the world championships.

 

McLaughlin whipped the Eugene, Oregon, crowd into a frenzy when she won the 400 meters hurdles in a breathtaking 50.68 seconds, shattering her own record that she set less than a month earlier at the same track.

The 23-year-old Olympic gold medalist helped the United States to gold in the 4x400 meters relay as well, tantalizing fans when she suggested she could set her sights on the 400 meters flat next.

"Everything we aimed to do, we accomplished," McLaughlin said in a post on the World Athletics Twitter page. "There's more possible, and I think as a whole this generation of athletes is figuring out there's a lot more we can do."

IMAGE: Armand Duplantis underlined his claim as the greatest-ever pole vaulter when he cleared a record 6.21 meters (20.37 feet) to collect gold in Eugene, the third time he broke the world record in 2022. Photograph: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Duplantis underlined his claim as the greatest-ever pole vaulter when he cleared a record 6.21 meters (20.37 feet) to collect gold in Eugene, the third time he broke the world record in 2022.

The 23-year-old Duplantis is the first pole vaulter to collect gold at the Olympics, World Championships, World Indoor Championships, World Junior Championships, World Youth Championships and European Championships.

"I try not to put limits on myself," Duplantis tweeted. "I can definitely jump higher than I've jumped right now. So I guess we'll see how high, but I want to push it higher than people think is even possible, that's for sure."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Deepika To Unveil FIFA World Cup Trophy
Deepika To Unveil FIFA World Cup Trophy
FIFA WC PIX: Brazil crush Korea to reach quarters
FIFA WC PIX: Brazil crush Korea to reach quarters
SEE: Dhoni, Hardik On The Dance Floor
SEE: Dhoni, Hardik On The Dance Floor
Vikram Kirloskar's Last Interview
Vikram Kirloskar's Last Interview
Rahul gives flying kisses as yatra passes BJP office
Rahul gives flying kisses as yatra passes BJP office
SEE: Dhoni, Hardik On The Dance Floor
SEE: Dhoni, Hardik On The Dance Floor
Find Out What Kajol Learnt After 30 Yrs
Find Out What Kajol Learnt After 30 Yrs

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

PIX: Neymar, Vinicius Jr Dance Away!

PIX: Neymar, Vinicius Jr Dance Away!

SEE: How Dominik Livakovic Made History

SEE: How Dominik Livakovic Made History

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances